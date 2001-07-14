TELUS+International,a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, announced the appointment of Beth Howen as the company’s new Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) effective today.

In this newly-created executive role, Beth will lead the ongoing development and delivery of integrated transformation, digital, CX and analytics solutions for TELUS International’s more than 600 clients, including tech hyperscalers and digital disruptors, across high growth industry verticals, such as tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

“On behalf of our almost 70,000 global team members, I am very pleased to welcome Beth to our TELUS International family to further focus and enhance our expertise in supporting the full life cycle of our clients’ digital transformation journeys by incorporating critical next-gen solutions and services into their customer journeys,” said Jeff Puritt, President and CEO, TELUS International. “Beth’s significant experience and track record of success as a highly-respected technology leader paired with our talented team’s deep domain expertise and company’s unique value proposition strongly position us to continue to capitalize on a surge in demand for digital transformation capabilities and drive the ongoing strong momentum we are achieving in the marketplace.”

With more than 25 years of experience in the technology and digital IT sector, Beth has held numerous senior leadership roles in large and complex U.S. government agencies, non-profit and private sector organizations. Prior to joining TELUS International, Beth served as the Global Head of Digital Transformation at Atos, an information technology service and consulting company specializing in high-tech transactional services, unified communications, cloud, big data and cybersecurity services.

“I’m thrilled to join TELUS International at such an exciting time in its 17-year journey. As a leading global provider in the digital economy, I look forward to accelerating the ongoing growth and evolution of the company’s integrated, end-to-end digital capabilities that span across the full customer experience value chain,” said Beth Howen, Chief Transformation Officer, TELUS International. “I am excited to begin collaborating with my new colleagues across the organization and contributing to the advancement of TELUS International’s caring culture by fostering diverse and inclusive environments that are essential in enabling teams to ideate and innovate in order to help clients overcome challenges and disrupt the status quo. I am also proud to become part of an organization that stands out among its peers because of its unique value proposition that encompasses not only what it does, but also how it achieves it, by valuing and empowering its team members and giving back in the communities where it operates.”

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. Since 2007, the company has positively impacted the lives of more than one million citizens around the world, building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events and charitable giving. Five TELUS International Community Boards have provided $4.8 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2011. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

