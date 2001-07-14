Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) (“Jefferies”) will host its annual Investor Day on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in Manhattan. The meeting will include management presentations regarding Jefferies’ major businesses, as well as an opportunity to present questions to management. Registration details to be announced.

About Jefferies

Jefferies is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies, and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research, and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform.

