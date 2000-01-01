VF Corp Is Dressed to Impress

Regardless of the market environment, my best advice for retail value investors is to focus on top-tier companies in essential industries: food, tech, energy, defense, home improvement and health care.

But there is one exception to my rule: V.F. Corp. ( VFC, Financial). The company's shares are oversold and potentially present an attractive opportunity for excellent long-term investment gains.

Dressing consumers of all ages

Consumers know its brands, but not much about the parent company. V.F. designs, markets and sells lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and outdoor gear worldwide. Around 57% of its operated stores are in the Americas, 26% are in Europe and 17% in Asia-Pacific.

Founded in 1899, the Denver-based company sells to over 5,000 specialty stores, department stores, national chains and mass merchants. The brand names under its umbrella include North Face, Timberland, Smartwool, Icebreaker, Altra, Vans, Supreme, Kipling, Napapijri, Eastpak, JanSport, Dickies and Timberland PRO.

By the numbers

Overall, the company is profitable and has good momentum.

On July 28, V.F. reported first-quarter 2023 earnings. Quarterly revenue of $2.26 billion grew 3.2% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share, however, were down 68% year over year to 9 cents, as were the gross and operating margins.

Stock action

Recovering from hits to the bottom line that occurred during the pandemic has been tough. All the other barriers to recovery, like supply chain issues, China’s repeated lockdowns, inflation and recession fears, have affected V.F.'s stock, which is currenty trading around $43.16.

Its shares are down around 40% year to date and have declined 43.56% over the past year. In comparison, the S&P 500 Apparel Retail Sub-Industry Index is down 14.73% year to date and has fallen 16.66% over the last 52 weeks.

Valuation

According to the GF Value Line, V.F. has a fair value of $89.91. That is almost double what an investor might pay currently.

The valuation is based on the company's historical multiples, past financial performance and analysts' projections of future earnings.

GuruFocus' ratings reflect the weakness of the apparel and footwear industry and V.F. in particular. The GF Score is 63 out of 100, indicating it is expected to have poor performance potential going forward.

The company is moderately financially strong at the present time, and its profits are under pressure. Shares of similar stocks are down by mostly double digits for the past year.

Contributing to the company's financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 is the increase in debt. As of June, debt had risen to $5.3 billion from $4.73 billion the year before. Approximately $528 million in cash and equivalents lowered the net debt to around $4.8 billion. Liabilities overshadow cash and receivables by more than $8 billion.

The company accumulated the debt largely by making acquisitions and expanding into new markets. The economic downturn makes the debt burdensome but not overwhelming.

The company’s market cap is $17.7 billion, leaving a lot of resources available if the company has to borrow money. In addition, the debt is more manageable if earnings before interest and taxes continue growing.

Other factors

Another contributing factor to the debt is V.F.’s inventory. During the pandemic, it declined significantly but rose again in the mistaken expectation that consumer confidence and sales will also pop. Inventory for the quarter ended June 30 was $2.341 billion, 92.42% more year over year. This outstripped revenue for the same period. 2021 inventory was $1.06 billion, a 17.94% decline from 2020.

Consumer confidence is also plummeting. It fell for the third consecutive month in July in the U.S., a sign of slowing growth as we enter the third quarter.

Dividend

V.F. pays a 4.37% forward dividend yield, which is higher than the sector average. The consistency with which the company has paid the dividend is excellent. The high debt and potentially limited growth leave me uncertain about the safety of the dividend, however.

On July 29, the company declared a dividend of 50 cents per share, which is payable on Sept. 30 for shareholders of record as of Sept. 12.

Lace it up

V.F. seems to have hit the perfect storm, sinking the share price near its 52-week low of $43.10. The weaknesses and warnings issued by GuruFocus, along with the debt and inventory management, are worrisome. Yet several conditions lead me to conclude V.F. will eventually flourish again.

First, the company’s past performance was based on building brand name recognition and excellent marketing management. The company is focusing on North Face, Vans and Timberland to drive future revenue and earnings.

Second, revenue keeps growing, albeit at a slower pace. The stock is not volatile. Shares might rise into the mid-$50s over the next six months if financial results are better than expected, despite what the stock market does. The company also produces healthy margins.

Finally, I like V.F. because management sticks to its knitting. Consumers still spend on clothing and footwear in a tough economy. At this price, the stock is on sale.