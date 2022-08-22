LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Pepsico, Inc. Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: GBP 300,000,000 / GBP 450,000,000 Description: Fixed due 22nd July 2029 / Fixed due 22nd July 2034 Offer price: 99.950 / 99.690 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Bank plc

