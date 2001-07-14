Concert+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that BVF Partners L.P. and RA Capital Management have exercised their remaining tranche 1 warrants issued in connection with the Company’s November 2021 financing, resulting in proceeds of $20.9 million to the Company. Concert has the potential to receive an additional $49.2 million if the tranche 2 warrants issued to BVF and RA Capital in connection with the same financing are exercised in full by their October 31, 2022 expiration date. If the tranche 2 warrants are fully exercised, under its current operating plan, Concert would expect its cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund the Company beyond the anticipated submission of its New Drug Application (NDA) for CTP-543, which is expected in the first half of 2023.

The exercise period of the tranche 1 and tranche 2 warrants was tied to the clinical success of the Company’s CTP-543 THRIVE-AA1 and THRIVE-AA2 Phase 3 trials for alopecia areata. Concert reported positive topline results from the THRIVE-AA1 and THRIVE-AA2 trials in May 2022 and August 2022, respectively. In June 2022, Concert received $18.9 million from the partial exercise of the tranche 1 warrants issued to BVF and RA Capital.

About Concert

Concert+Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company that is developing small molecule drugs that it discovered through the application of its DCE+Platform%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (deuterated chemical entity platform). Selective incorporation of deuterium into known molecules has the potential, on a case-by-case basis, to provide better pharmacokinetic or metabolic properties, thereby enhancing their clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy. Concert’s lead product+candidate CTP-543 is being developed for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition. Concert is also assessing a number of earlier-stage pipeline candidates. For more information please visit www.concertpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at %40ConcertPharma or on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and prospects, including, among others, statements about our expectations regarding the development of CTP-543, the planned timing for filing an NDA for CTP-543 and the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund our operations, and any other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation, timing and design of future clinical trials, the availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials and the results of such trials, whether preliminary results, including safety profiles, from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, expectations for the timing of the submission of an NDA, the availability of regulatory approvals, the availability of funding sufficient for our foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements, expectations with respect to the protection of our intellectual property afforded by our patents and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

