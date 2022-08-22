Government of Canada exercises option to purchase an additional 4.5 million doses of Moderna's Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine booster candidates

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the Government of Canada has exercised its option to purchase an additional 4.5 million doses of an Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine booster candidate from the Company, in addition to moving forward the scheduled delivery of 1.5 million doses of the bivalent vaccine candidate from 2023 to 2022.

Moderna and the Government of Canada have also agreed to convert six million doses of the Company's COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax, mRNA-1273) to an Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval of the Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine booster candidate by Health Canada, with doses scheduled for delivery in 2022.

"We thank the Government of Canada for their trust in our mRNA technology and our next-generation bivalent COVID-19 vaccine platform," said Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's Chief Executive Officer. "As we have seen throughout this pandemic, the Government of Canada continues to take important steps in preparing for the winter season and protecting its people against Omicron."

About Moderna

In over 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for rapid clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both ground-breaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past seven years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This post contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding: the Company's sales to the Government of Canada of an Omicron-containing bivalent COVID-19 vaccine; the timing for delivery of those sales; and the potential authorization of the Company's bivalent Omicron-containing bivalent vaccines by Health Canada. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, each filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this post in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Moderna Contacts:

Media:

Luke Mircea Willats

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar

Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

617-209-5834

[email protected]

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/712999/Moderna-to-Supply-12-Million-Doses-of-Omicron-Containing-Bivalent-COVID-19-Booster-Vaccines-to-the-Government-of-Canada



