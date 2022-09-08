STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. ( CARA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced data from the KOMFORT Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating oral difelikefalin for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in patients with notalgia paresthetica will be presented during a late-breaking news session at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress, to be held September 7-10, 2022, in Milan, Italy.



Details of the late-breaking oral presentation are as follows:

Title: A Phase 2 Study of Oral Difelikefalin for Moderate-to-Severe Pruritus in Subjects With Notalgia Paresthetica (KOMFORT)

Session: D1T01.3: Late breaking news

Session Date and Time: September 8, 2022, 14.15-17.30 CEST

Presenter: Mark Lebwohl, MD, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The Company’s novel KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) injection is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The Company is developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin and has initiated Phase 3 programs for the treatment of pruritus in patients with non-dialysis dependent advanced chronic kidney disease and atopic dermatitis. The Company has completed the placebo-controlled phase of a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of oral difelikefalin for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in patients with notalgia paresthetica. A Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in primary biliary cholangitis patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus is ongoing. For more information, visit www.CaraTherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

