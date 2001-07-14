ForgeRock (NYSE: FORG) today announced a strategic partnership with Secret Double Octopus (SDO) to extend ForgeRock’s rich passwordless and Multi-factor+Authentication+%28MFA%29 capabilities to enterprise workstations and infrastructure.

Initially, ForgeRock will leverage technology from SDO to enable a unified MFA experience for employees, contractors, and vendors. The new solution, named ForgeRock Enterprise Connect, integrates seamlessly with any ForgeRock deployment option, giving enterprises the ability to achieve enhanced security for workstations, databases, VPNs, and servers. The new solution will be demonstrated this week at the Gartner IAM Summit in Las Vegas in ForgeRock’s booth.

The initial product release includes:

Workstation MFA – Provides secure Windows and Mac workstation access with the ForgeRock Authenticator App, with push and one-time passcode notifications

Desktop Single Sign On (SSO) – Leverages the same workstation login credential to single sign on to the rest of the enterprise for a seamless user experience

Remote Desktop MFA – Ensures secure access for virtual and remote Windows desktops with strong MFA

Enterprise Infrastructure MFA – Eliminates unnecessary friction with seamless login experiences to VPNs, databases, and Unix/Linux servers

“Combating unauthorized access and credential-based attacks is mission critical for organizations to protect sensitive data,” said Fran Rosch, CEO, ForgeRock. “This strategic partnership will help accelerate our plans to more comprehensively secure the enterprise against major threats.”

“Secret Double Octopus is thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with ForgeRock,” said Raz Rafaeli, CEO of Secret Double Octopus. “We look forward to exploring future opportunities to bring new solutions to market that make authentication more seamless and eventually passwordless.”

ForgeRock Enterprise Connect will be available exclusively from ForgeRock.

Going forward, the two companies will share additional information when available.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock® (NYSE: FORG) is a global digital identity leader helping people simply and safely access the connected world. The ForgeRock Identity Platform delivers enterprise-grade identity solutions at scale for customers, employees, and connected devices. More than 1,300 organizations depend on ForgeRock’s comprehensive platform to manage and secure identities with identity orchestration, dynamic access controls, governance, and APIs in any cloud or hybrid environment. For more information, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media: Facebook ForgeRock | Twitter %40ForgeRock | LinkedIn ForgeRock.

About Secret Double Octopus

Secret Double Octopus is the global leader in next generation workforce authentication solutions. It’s industry-leading Octopus Authentication Platform offers mid-market to Fortune 100 enterprises the ability to move to a higher security, frictionless and unified authentication solution for MFA and passwordless authentication. From leveraging existing MFA authenticators to supporting legacy on premise applications, no other desktop MFA and enterprise passwordless platform offers as much robustness and flexibility as the Octopus solution. The company has been designated a Gartner "Cool Vendor" and more recently named “Best-in-Class" passwordless solution by AITE Group in 2021. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fdoubleoctopus.com or follow us on social media: Twitter %40double_octopus | LinkedIn secret-double-octopus.

