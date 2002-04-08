Arcutis Cares provides ZORYVE™ (roflumilast) cream 0.3% at no cost for financially eligible individuals who are uninsured or have Medicaid or Medicare Part D prescription coverage and cannot afford their medication

First ever PAP for a topical psoriasis product



WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( ARQT), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced that Arcutis Cares, the first ever patient assistance program (PAP) for a topical psoriasis product, is open for enrollment. Financially eligible individuals who are uninsured or underinsured may apply for the program to receive ZORYVE (roflumilast) cream 0.3% at no cost.‡

“Our commitment to solving today’s biggest medical dermatology challenges doesn’t stop at developing new treatment options. It includes innovating to ensure as many people as possible who need our medications can receive them, for example by setting a responsible price and by offering patient access support programs for our products,” said Frank Watanabe, President and CEO of Arcutis. “We are proud that Arcutis Cares will provide ZORYVE at no cost to financially eligible individuals who are uninsured or underinsured, and believe it is a critical component to giving back to the community. Combined with the ZORYVE Direct Savings Card for individuals with commercial insurance, we aim to make ZORYVE affordable and accessible.”

Arcutis Cares is open for application to individuals who meet certain financial eligibility requirements, are uninsured or have Medicaid or Medicare Part D prescription coverage and cannot afford their medication.‡ Covered individuals must be 12 years or older, a resident of the United States, and prescribed ZORYVE for an FDA-approved use.‡ The application and the complete terms of the program are available by calling Arcutis Cares at 855-600-3755, or by visiting and downloading the form at arcutiscares.com and faxing to 855-237-9113. Terms and conditions are subject to change at any time.

Individuals with commercial drug insurance may be eligible for the ZORYVE Direct Savings Card. Individuals may pay as little as $25 if their commercial drug insurance covers ZORYVE, and $75 if their commercial drug insurance currently does not cover ZORYVE. More information on ZORYVE Direct can be found at zoryve.com.

INDICATION

ZORYVE (roflumilast) cream 0.3% is indicated for topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in patients 12 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

The use of ZORYVE is contraindicated in patients with moderate to severe liver impairment (Child-Pugh B or C).

The most common adverse reactions (≥1%) include diarrhea (3%), headache (2%), insomnia (1%), nausea (1%), application site pain (1%), upper respiratory tract infection (1%), and urinary tract infection (1%).

Please see full Prescribing Information.

About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( ARQT) is a medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis harnesses our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions including scalp and body psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and seborrheic dermatitis. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Arcutis cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential for ZORYVE to simplify disease management for care of plaque psoriasis; as well as the commercial launch of ZORYVE in plaque psoriasis, including product availability, pricing, and access. These statements are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in our business, the impact of competition and other important factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 22, 2022, as amended, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contacts:

Media

Amanda Sheldon, Head of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Investors

Eric McIntyre, Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

‡ Subject to financial eligibility requirements. Other terms and restrictions apply. Arcutis Cares reserves the right to request additional information if needed and to change or discontinue the program at any time, without notice.