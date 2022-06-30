FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Meraki Solar, a leading national residential solar service provider, is expanding the adoption of Enphase® IQ® Microinverters as United States homeowners are hit with rising energy prices. Meraki Solar is headquartered in Florida and services customers in eight states across the country.



Over the past several years, Meraki Solar has seen a significant increase in solar energy installations for new residential customers. To service this growing demand, the company turned to Enphase products because of their proven quality, reliability, and superior customer service. Additionally, with the revolutionary IQ8™ Microinverter, the industry’s first microgrid-forming microinverter launched late last year , the Enphase Energy System offers homeowners even greater performance than ever before.

“With a culture of transparency and uncompromising integrity, Meraki Solar is proud to leverage Enphase’s best-in-class products to provide homeowners with all the benefits of solar, including fixed energy costs, positive impact on the environment, and increased energy independence,” said Justin Wolf, CEO and founder at Meraki Solar. “As we expand our service territories across the United States, we will continue to offer Enphase products to help provide our customers with some of the highest-quality and most reliable technology on the market.”

Enphase IQ Microinverters leverage Enphase's unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase IQ Microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen, with more than one million cumulative hours of cumulative power-on testing, in the aggregate, to provide exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. The microinverters are also designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 25-year limited warranty.

“We are dedicated to developing the most innovative, high-quality, and reliable home energy technologies for homeowners to take control of their energy needs,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Meraki Solar and Enphase collaborate to provide homeowners with microinverter-based energy systems to power the future of energy independence.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 48 million microinverters, and over 2.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

