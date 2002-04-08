Burger and Wings Duo Brings Taste of Los Angeles to Morocco

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces the opening of the first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Morocco. Located in Marrakesh on the famous M Avenue, the co-branded restaurant provides premium American fare, including delicious, custom-built burgers and award-winning wings.

“Over the last 70 years, Fatburger has developed a loyal following across the globe,” said Jake Berchtold COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “While our burgers are often front and center, it also is the dining experience itself that has led to us now having over 200 locations worldwide. We look forward to introducing Marrakesh locals to our celebrated history and showing them why we have earned the title of Hollywood’s favorite burger.”

“Fatburger is truly the best burger out there,” said Franchisee Abdel Houachmi. “When I tried Fatburger for the first time years ago, I immediately knew this was a concept that would stand the test of time. I’m confident that when guests take their first bite of a Fatburger that they too will see why we are different from others in the burger space – big, juicy made-to-order burgers with endless toppings to select from.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, the Beyond Burger®, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

The Marrakesh Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at L 19 M Avenue, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco and is open daily from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands ( FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.

