Today, 2K set a tee time for PGA TOUR® 2K23, the forthcoming entry in the golf simulation video game franchise from HB Studios. PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition are scheduled for worldwide release on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, followed by PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition on Friday, October 14, 2022. Featuring PGA TOUR icon and all-time sports great Tiger Woods as the cover athlete, PGA TOUR 2K23 celebrates Woods’ legacy by introducing him as both a playable in-game pro and an Executive Director advising the game development team. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“It’s not only great to be back on the cover of a video game, but the Executive Director role makes this a truly unique opportunity,” said Tiger Woods. “2K is the perfect partner for me and I am excited to continue impacting the game and culture of golf beyond my play on the PGA TOUR.”

Woods leads a roster of more than 14 male and female pros at launch*, including Justin Thomas, Lexi Thompson, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, Brooke Henderson and more. Players can step into the tee box as one of the pros in Exhibition, multiplayer and Divot Derby play, or go head-to-head with them in a battle to climb the leaderboard and claim the FedExCup in PGA TOUR MyCAREER mode. In addition to the pros, the broadcast-style presentation and commentary team of Rich Beem and Luke Elvy also return, with the addition of English golf pro and broadcaster Henni Koyack.

PGA TOUR 2K23 will include 20 licensed courses at launch. New additions include the South Course of Wilmington Country Club, The Renaissance Club, St. George’s Golf and Country Club and more. The industry-leading Course Designer also returns, offering players the opportunity to build their dream courses and share them with a global online community**.

MyPLAYER personalization returns and players can equip their MyPLAYERS just like Tiger with Nike Golf, TaylorMade and Bridgestone Golf apparel and gear. Even more apparel options are available from licensed brands, including Callaway Golf, FootJoy, Malbon Golf, Nike Golf, PUMA, Titleist, TravisMathew and more***. Clubs and balls from brands including Bridgestone Golf, Callaway Golf, COBRA, Mizuno, Odyssey Golf, Scotty Cameron, TaylorMade, Titleist and Wilson are available to deck out players’ golf bags and keep them swinging with swag. In addition to the returning analog stick swing, a three-click swing option is also available for an added level of customization so players can play the way they like.

PGA TOUR 2K23 offers new casual modes to help rookies get into the game, while giving seasoned players new challenges and opportunities to work on their skills. The introduction of Topgolf offers a unique experience emulating the popular golf entertainment phenomenon, where players can aim for targets and try to earn the highest score. Training mode offers multiple ways to develop skills, including swing calibration, lessons, chipping practice, a driving range and a putting green.

Online multiplayer features also return for PGA TOUR 2K23****. Online Societies encourage players to squad up with friends for custom tournaments and full seasons, while Clubhouse Pass will provide post-launch content and goals for players to enjoy well into the future*****.

PGA TOUR 2K23 is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB and will be available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), and Steam. The game will be available in multiple editions, each with unique cover art depicting painted portraits of Tiger Woods:

PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition : Physical and digital versions for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles, includes the base game; For PC, includes the base game and the Golden Club Pack , which includes a Golden Putter, Golden Driver, and four Uncommon consumable golf ball sleeves; Players who pre-order any version of the Standard Edition will receive the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack****** , which includes playable sports icon Michael Jordan, as well as four consumable Common golf ball sleeves; Players who purchase the Standard Edition of the game for Xbox Series X|S (physical or digital version) or PlayStation 5 (digital version only) consoles which includes cross-generation dual entitlement will also receive the Golden Club Pack for the game on Xbox One or PlayStation 4, respectively *******.

: PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition : For Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, or PlayStation 5 consoles, includes the base game with cross-generation dual-entitlement, as well as the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack , Golden Club Pack, and Deluxe Edition Bonus Pack , which includes 1300 VC (Virtual Currency), a hockey stick putter, gold baseball cap, gold glove, and three Rare consumable golf ball sleeves; For PC, includes the base game, as well as the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack , Golden Club Pack, and Deluxe Edition Bonus Pack .

: PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition (available in digital format only): Includes all the contents of the Standard and Deluxe Edition for the purchased platform; Includes the Tiger Woods Edition Bonus Pack – which includes a Tiger Woods TaylorMade wedge set, Nike TW Golf tee shirt, and three Epic consumable golf ball sleeves – plus the Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack , which includes a red polo, black pants, black hat, Nike TW Golf shoes, Nike TW Golf belt, and Bridgestone Golf TOUR B XS, Tiger Edition Golf Ball.

For more information on PGA TOUR 2K23 and 2K, visit PGATOUR2K23.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitterand Instagram using the hashtag #PGATOUR2K23 or subscribe on YouTube.

*Additional pros and courses will be added as free post-launch DLC and be available to all players.

**Online Account (13+) required to access online features. See www.take2games.com%2Flegal and www.take2games.com%2Fprivacy for additional details.

***Some cosmetic items and consumables may require unlocking with virtual currency (earned or paid) or via gameplay.

****Multiplayer modes can only be played with the same console or across generations within the same console family (Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S; PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5).

*****Clubhouse Pass is available in three tiers: Free, Premium ($9.99/season) and Premium + ($19.99/season). PGA TOUR 2K23 required to play content. More details to follow.

******The Michael Jordan Bonus Pack is available as a pre-order bonus for PGA TOUR 2K23Standard Edition through October 13, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. local time, and will be available for purchase post launch. Digital pre-orders: the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack will be delivered via game at launch. Physical pre-orders: pre-order to guarantee access to the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack which will be delivered via code in box to be redeemed in game. Terms apply. The Michael Jordan Bonus Pack is included with PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition (digital only).

*******Available for PlayStation and Xbox consoles on the same account within the same console family (Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S; PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5). PlayStation 4 (Physical): PlayStation 4 disc and PlayStation 5 console with disc drive required to play PlayStation 5 version.

