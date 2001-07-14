Applebee’s, one of America’s most sought out destinations for celebrations with friends and family, is channeling the Mana with the debut of two new margaritas! Made with Dwayne Johnson’s ultra-premium Teremana small batch tequila, the NEW+%247+Mucho+Manarita+Sips will keep your summer groove going.

Dream of sandy beaches with the NEW Blue Tiki Manarita mixed with a juicy blend of passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, and lime. Or be adventurous and ride the NEW Cyclone Swirl Manarita, a frozen margarita mixed with sweet strawberry and mango. Both Manaritas feature Dwayne Johnson’s ultra-premium Teremana Blanco Tequila.

“We’re proud to introduce our new $7 Mana Margaritas made with Teremana tequila, which is the fastest-growing, ultra-premium spirit in the country,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “We like to keep our guests in good spirits by sending them island vibes and tropical flavors in top-shelf margaritas for an unbeatable price.”

Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails are made with ultra-premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass. Plus, guests can enjoy these $7 Manarita Sips To Go at participating locations.*

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

