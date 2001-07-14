VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced the general session keynote speakers and the conference sponsors for its global multi-cloud event, VMware Explore 2022 US taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco Aug. 29-Sept. 1, 2022. VMware Explore is the center of the multi-cloud universe and an evolution of the company’s flagship conference, VMworld. The re-imagined event, in person again after two years, is focused on the evolution of today’s multi-cloud era, and will highlight technologies, ecosystem, industry experts, and developer communities that are shaping the future.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. PDT, VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram will provide a behind-the-scenes look at how multi-cloud is enabling and enhancing an always-on, digital world. He will also showcase VMware’s strategic partner ecosystem, which is helping customers scale their business, drive innovation and transform customer experiences.

The session will also feature VMware President Sumit Dhawan and CVS Health CIO, Roshan Navagamuwa, to discuss the U.S. healthcare leader’s customer-centric approach as it puts multi-cloud into action. Additionally, VMware leaders CTO Kit Colbert and CTO of Americas Amanda Blevins, along with DevOps guru and Google principal engineer Kelsey Hightower, McLaren Racing head of commercial technology Ed Green, and best-selling author and professionally trained futurist Jacob Morgan, will discuss multi-cloud leadership, cloud-native platforms, cloud and edge transformation, and the hybrid workforce.

In addition to the general session, VMware Explore 2022 US features a variety of sessions spanning key technology themes and industries, including:

Explore+VMware+Cross-Cloud+Services - In this session, attendees will learn how to navigate the opportunities of multi-cloud environments by embracing the world of modern application development and Kubernetes, modernizing infrastructure, and enabling hybrid workforces.

vSphere%2B+and+vSAN%2B%3A+The+Next+Evolution+of+VMware+Enterprise+Workload+Platform - This session will introduce new product innovations in vSphere+ and vSAN+ that help customers improve workload performance, enhance operational efficiency, and increase time to value for DevOps.

Are+Your+Networking+and+Security+Cloud+Smart%3F - Learn how VMware is enabling customers to implement Zero Trust across multi-cloud environments with zero appliances, zero tickets, zero taps and zero disruptions.

VMware’s annual conference will feature 800+ unique breakout sessions, tutorials, and keynotes from VMware and its community of customers and partners. Notable sponsors for VMware Explore 2022 US include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Dell Technologies, Google Cloud, Intel, Microsoft, and NVIDIA. View the full list of VMware Explore 2022 US sponsors and exhibitors here.

Beginning Aug. 29, VMware Explore will deliver rich technical content both in-person and on-demand. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about multi-cloud and edge architectures from the perspective of VMware product experts and industry thought leaders. Additionally, attendees will learn how to streamline developer experiences and DevOps practices across applications.

The US General Session will be available live via webcast on the VMware Explore US homepage on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. PDT: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vmware.com%2Fexplore%2Fus.html

VMware Explore 2022 US Registration

To register to attend VMware Explore 2022, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vmware.com%2Fexplore

For questions about press and analyst registration, please contact: [email protected]

About VMware Explore 2022

VMware Explore is an evolution of the company's flagship conference, VMworld. The event has transformed to be the industry’s go-to-event for all things multi-cloud. VMware Explore 2022 features more industry-led solution and technical sessions than ever before, an extensive ecosystem of 90% of the top cloud partners, a thriving marketplace of multi-cloud ISVs and several networking events with VMware Cross-Cloud™ services and open source communities. With an unparalleled view into multi-cloud services, from public to private to edge, for all applications, VMware Explore 2022 attendees will gain the tools they need to solve challenges by simplifying multi-cloud complexity without compromise.

To learn more about VMware Explore, please visit: www.vmware.com%2Fexplore.html.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com%2Fcompany.

VMware and VMware Explore are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

