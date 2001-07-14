Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s (NASDAQ: CSSE) chairman and chief executive officer, William J. Rouhana, today announced the formation of a new senior leadership team drawn from both Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Redbox. As previously announced, entertainment and streaming industry veterans Galen C. Smith, executive vice chairman, and Jonathan Katz, president, will lead this team of executives across a number of areas to support the company’s rapid growth. Both Smith and Katz will report to Rouhana.

The Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment leadership team will consist of:

Galen Smith, executive vice chairman of Redbox and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, will oversee all long-term planning for the company, including strategy, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and corporate services. Reporting to him:

Senior Vice President Corporate Communications, Peter Binazeski – Heads the company’s corporate communications and public relations;

Chief People Officer, Marisa Famulare – Continues to direct all people functions;

Chief Innovation Officer, Jason Kwong – Shifts duties to newly expanded role incubating and developing future areas of growth for the combined business;

Chief Financial Officer, Chris Mitchell – Continues responsibility for all financial operations, capital structure, and investor relations;

Chief Strategy Officer, Elana Sofko – Continues to manage M&A activities and international expansion; and

Chief Legal Officer, Fred Stein – Expands his Redbox role to oversee all legal, business affairs and risk management.

Jonathan Katz, president, will oversee day-to-day operations, including the company’s streaming, kiosk, distribution, and studio businesses. Reporting to him:

Chief Operating Officer and President, Redbox Service, Michael Chamberlain – Continues to oversee the operations of the Redbox kiosk business, and leads the growing kiosk service business;

Chief Executive Officer, Studios, David Ellender – Continues to lead the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group, developing and producing original content for all owned-and-operated platforms, now including Redbox kiosks and streaming, as well as third-party productions;

Chief Acquisitions & Distribution Officer, David Fannon – Continues to oversee all domestic and international content acquisition and distribution, expanding his purview to include Redbox, and continues in his role as President of Screen Media Ventures;

Chief Marketing Officer, Mike Feldner – Adds the combined company to his Redbox role, heading up all marketing, branding, and creative services, along with leading the company’s analytics and insights team;

Chief Revenue Officer, Philippe Guelton – Expands role to lead all advertising sales and operations, as well as revenue partnerships across the company; and

Chief Digital Officer, Adam Mosam – Adds to his responsibilities oversight of the company’s streaming businesses, including product, technology, and platform distribution.

“Our new senior leadership team brings together some of the best executives in the streaming and entertainment business and sets us up for continued success,” said Bill Rouhana, chief executive officer and chairman, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “Our company is scaling rapidly – especially after our recent acquisition of Redbox. As we continue to grow, this team has the knowledge, skill, and drive to build a major company that delivers premium entertainment to value-conscious consumers. I’m very excited about the future of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.”

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates video-on-demand streaming services (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported VOD streaming services including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul and Popcornflix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media and 1091 Pictures subsidiaries and produces original video content through the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group. The company recently acquired Redbox which operates a rapidly growing digital streaming service that provides both ad-supported (AVOD) and paid movies from Hollywood studios and hundreds of content partners, as well as over 145 channels of free ad-supported streaming television (FAST). Redbox also operates its popular kiosks across the US at thousands of retail locations – giving consumers affordable access to the latest in entertainment. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005107/en/