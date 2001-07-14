Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX), Latin America’s first fully integrated data platform, today announced it will release the Semantix Tecnologia em Sistema de Informação S.A. (which became a wholly owned subsidiary of Semantix Inc.) financial results for the first half of 2022, which ended on June 30, 2022, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. On Thursday, September 1st, 2022, Semantix will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on September 1st, 2022, and will be webcast live on Semantix`s Investor Relations website at ir.semantix.ai%2Fnews-events%2Fevents. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register using this+online+form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on Semantix`s Investor Relations website for at least 30 days.

About Semantix

Semantix is Latin America’s first fully integrated data software platform. Semantix has more than 300 clients with operations in approximately 15 countries using Semantix’s software and services to enhance their businesses. The company was founded in 2010 by CEO Leonardo Santos. For more information, visit www.semantix.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005157/en/