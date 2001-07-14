WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for organizations providing software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

As an AWS Partner since 2020, WNS has been using AWS’ serverless, Platform as a Service (PaaS), and cognitive capabilities for its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms across both industry-specific and horizontal solutions including WNS+Malkom, AP TRAC, and SocioSEER™. Through the ISV Accelerate Program, WNS will now be able to connect with AWS field sellers globally and jointly sell solutions to active AWS customers.

“As a digitally innovative organization,we are proud to join the AWS ISV Accelerate Program. This collaboration will enable WNS’ digital-led products to reach a wider audience through co-selling opportunities and help us ‘co-create’ solutions that accelerate our client’s transformation agendas and deliver tangible business results,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2022, WNS had 55,146 professionals across 53 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

