First+Republic+Bank ( NYSE:FRC, Financial), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that Radhika Mehta and Nick Fanneron have joined First Republic Investment Management in New York.

Mehta was named Managing Director and Wealth Manager and Fanneron was named Vice President and Wealth Manager. The team will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

“Radhika Mehta and Nick Fanneron are talented wealth managers who will be strong additions to our expanding team serving metropolitan New York,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “Radhika and Nick share First Republic’s commitment to exceptional and differentiated client service.”

Mehta has more than 22 years of wealth management experience providing customized wealth management solutions for individuals and families. Before joining First Republic, she was a Senior Vice President and Wealth Management Advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Active in her local community, Mehta is a New York Institute of Technology Alumni Board member and also volunteers to help the preservation of art at the Salmagundi Club. Mehta received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Delhi and an MBA in Finance from the New York Institute of Technology. She is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Certified Investment Management Analyst® professional, holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, and is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠. Mehta also holds the Certified Exit Planning Advisor and Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor™ designations.

Fanneron has more than five years of wealth management experience providing customized wealth management solutions for families, professionals, corporate executives, and business owners. Before joining First Republic, he was an Assistant Vice President and Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Fanneron is active in his local community and volunteers and supports a number of Parkinson’s Disease organizations. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in Finance and Marketing, from Northeastern University where he was also a member of the Varsity Baseball Team. Fanneron holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ and Sports & Entertainment Accredited Wealth Manager Advisor℠ designations from the College for Financial Planning.

To learn more about First Republic Private Wealth Management, click+here. To see our growing team of wealth management professionals, click+here.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and provides a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson, Wyoming; and Bellevue, Washington. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

