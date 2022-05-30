— 27th Annual Corporate Responsibility Report details the company’s efforts to advance environmental, social, and governance priorities —



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD ( AMD) today announced its 27th annual Corporate Responsibility Report, demonstrating how AMD – together with its employees, customers, partners, and communities – advances computing to help solve the world’s most important social and environmental challenges. From advancing sustainable computing to cultivating a diverse workforce, AMD is committed to responsibly delivering on its mission to be the high-performance and adaptive computing leader. AMD now powers the fastest and most energy-efficient supercomputer in the world – the Frontier supercomputer – as well as 17 of the top 20 most efficient supercomputers1. To drive continued innovation, diversity hiring remains a component of the company’s strategic metrics and milestones to inform its annual bonus program. AMD also entered into a $3 billion sustainability-linked credit facility2, demonstrating its commitment to advancing sustainability.

In 2021, AMD announced new corporate responsibility goals for 2025 and 2030 spanning digital impact, environmental sustainability, supply chain responsibility, and diversity, belonging, and inclusion. Today, the company reported it is on track to achieve these goals.

“At AMD, it is not just what our semiconductor technology can do that matters, but also how we develop and deliver it,” said Susan Moore, AMD corporate vice president, corporate responsibility, and international government affairs. “Together with our employees, partners, and customers, we create possibilities for how our high-performance and adaptive computing can advance an inclusive, sustainable future for our world.”

Improving Lives with High-Performance and Adaptive Computing

AMD remains on track to achieve its goal for 100 million people to benefit from its philanthropy and partnerships that enable STEM education, scientific research, and the workforce of the future by 2025. In 2020 and 2021, more than 30 institutions received AMD technology through the AMD HPC Fund and other AMD-supported STEM initiatives, benefiting approximately 27.8 million people.

In 2022, AMD expanded the AMD HPC Fund with additional computing power for researchers exploring areas including climate change, health care, transportation, big data, and more. The fund made its largest single on-premise donation to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) body based in India, where a 24-node cluster is delivering more than one petaflop of supercomputing power to accelerate vaccine discovery, chemical sciences for drug testing, and other societal needs. AMD is also inspiring the next generation of innovators around the world with AMD Learning Labs at sites in Canada, China, Singapore, and the U.S. AMD Learning Labs support the expansion of STEM curricula and opportunities for under-resourced students.

Advancing Environmental Sustainability

AMD is dedicated to minimizing environmental impacts across its business and supply chain, advancing environmental performance for IT users, and innovating on collaborative solutions to address sustainability challenges. AMD is on track to achieve its environmental goals with performance metrics including a 25% reduction in scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (2020-2021)3 and a 6.8x increase in the energy efficiency of its processors powering servers in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence-training applications4.

AMD technology powers the energy-efficient LUMI supercomputer, which uses 100% renewable energy. The nearby city of Kajaani in Finland uses LUMI’s waste heat to provide heating, reducing carbon emissions by an estimated 12,400 metric tons per year.5 Researchers are using LUMI to solve some of the world’s most urgent climate-related problems including through a digital modeling and simulation platform called the Destination Earth project (DestinE), which is funded by the European Union’s Digital Europe Programme.

AMD also works with its manufacturing suppliers to expand their environmental efforts, with 74% of AMD suppliers now sourcing renewable energy and working toward their own public greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals.

Driving Social and Environmental Progress Across the Supply Chain

With the growing demand for semiconductors, AMD remains committed to delivering high-quality products while helping ensure a safe, respectful, and environmentally responsible supply chain. AMD is making progress toward its goals through many initiatives, including hosting an ethical recruitment training for suppliers, conducting supplier audits, increasing education on supply chain responsibility for AMD Sourcing Managers, and expanding its responsible minerals sourcing. AMD is on track to achieve its supply chain goals, including 64% of its supplier manufacturing6 factories having a Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) audit and 61% of these suppliers by spend having participated in capacity-building activities in 2021.

Fostering a Multi-Voice Culture

AMD employees are the key to the powerful innovation that drives the company’s industry-leading product portfolio. AMD fosters an environment that elevates and listens to employee voices, and in 2021, 94% of employees said in the annual AMDer survey they are proud to work for AMD. The company is also on track to achieve its goal for 70% of employees to participate in AMD employee resource groups and/or other inclusion initiatives by 2025, with 52% of employees participating in 2021.

AMD continues to support the talent pipeline for the technology industry and partnered with the AnitaB.org organization in 2021 to offer female students exclusive scholarships to support their technical education. AMD deepened its partnership with Howard University, a U.S. historically Black university, with opportunities for students to connect with AMDers through a series of Tech Talks. AMD also partnered with Howard University faculty to invest hardware to connect the College of Engineering and Architecture and enable AI research. The scalable, high-performance system is being used to enhance hands-on lab activities and research in machine learning, data science, cybersecurity, and cloud computing.

Making a Positive Impact in Local Communities

For over four decades, AMD has invested in organizations around the globe that meaningfully impact the way we live today and help create better futures for tomorrow. In 2021, over 2,800 AMDers logged more than 9,000 hours of volunteer time through virtual and in-person volunteer activities.

Supporting Resources

