Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq:USIO), a leading cloud-based FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, today announced Paul Manley has been named Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, effective today, August 22, 2022.

Mr. Manley has over 25 years of experience in equity capital markets and investor relations. He most recently served as Vice President of Investor Relations for Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP). Prior to his tenure at Wrap, he held institutional sales roles at firms including Ladenburg Thalmann, Northland Capital Markets, Stifel Nicolaus, and Dougherty & Company. Mr. Manley will lead investor relations operations, financial community relationships, and work with institutional investors and securities analysts to promote a deep level of understanding of Usio's business, strategy, and financial performance.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Financial Officer of Usio said, “We are excited to have Paul join our leadership team. To have an individual with his high level of acumen and vast Wall Street experience will help Usio in broadening and magnifying the impact of our investor relation efforts. To attract someone of Paul’s caliber is a testament to our current performance, but also the long-term opportunity of continuing to grow the business and maximize shareholder value. Paul brings with him unique experience and capabilities to the Investor Relations role at Usio. His proven success in prior roles is sure to help our financial stakeholders gain a greater level of understanding they need about our business, market and outlook.”

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The company, through its Usio Output Solutions division offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief, and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005025/en/