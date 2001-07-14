Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) today announced that it has declared a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit for the month of August 2022 payable on September 27, 2022 to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2022.

Holders of units who are non-residents of Canada will be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005016/en/