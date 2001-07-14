Williams Sonoma, a brand portfolio member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the expansion of the popular Hold Everything collection. The versatile collection offers customers organizational, storage and cleaning solutions for every room in the home. The new additions to the Hold Everything line will provide customers with additional designs to maximize space and provide organizational solutions in a clean, modern aesthetic.

The new Hold Everything collection includes sleek functional storage for countertops, shelves, refrigerators and pantry. Designed for function and style, the new in-drawer organizers, stacking shelf-risers, and bins provide custom storage solutions for cabinets and drawers, while products designed for the refrigerator allow customers to take advantage of stackable storage that keeps food easily visible and within reach. Pantry storage products recently added to the Hold Everything collection, keep food fresh and organized with stacking glass containers and airtight ashwood lids.

“As customers continue to spend more time in their home than ever before, we are seeing an increased interest in storage solutions and products that help with cleaning and organization,” said Williams Sonoma President Felix Carbullido. “Our design teams will continue to develop the Hold Everything collection to provide smart, sustainable solutions to address the evolving needs of our customers.”

As part of the expansion of Hold Everything, Williams Sonoma has partnered with organizational expert and author of The Minimalista, Shira+Gill, to develop a video series with tips and ideas to create an organized home with the Hold Everything collection.

The complete Hold Everything collection is now available at Williams Sonoma stores and on the Williams Sonoma website.

