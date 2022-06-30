PR Newswire

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN)(OTCQX: KHRNF)(Frankfurt: A2JMXC), the global leader in medical cannabis throughout Latin America and Europe, today announces that it will host a Conference Call on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company will press release its financial results prior to the Conference Call. These filings will be available for review on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

Khiron invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend the Company's Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call, followed by a Q&A session.

Webcast Details:

DATE: Monday, August 29th, 2022

TIME: 10:00am ET

PRESENTERS: Alvaro Torres, Khiron Chief Executive Officer and Director, Helen Bellwood, Khiron Chief Financial Officer, and Franziska Katterbach, President of Khiron Europe.

FORMAT: Live 45 minute presentation & Q&A session

REGISTER LINK: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__FTApr4DQlOgncpkV1YAvw

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading global medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and focus on creating access to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Germany, UK, Peru, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca

Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/khiron-life-sciences-corp/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

