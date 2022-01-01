CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced it has been recognized as a winner in the Best Security Company category for the 2022+SC+Awards+US. The SC Awards recognize companies within this category that demonstrate product strength, customer satisfaction and steadfast investment in research and development to demonstrate cybersecurity market innovation. This is the fourth time that CrowdStrike has taken home the award in the last five years, outpacing all other vendors in the industry.

“We are extremely honored to receive this prestigious award from SC Media for the fourth time,” said George Kurtz, chief executive officer and co-founder at CrowdStrike. “In just a little over 10 years' time, we have built an industry-leading platform that stands in a league of its own with capabilities that redefined endpoint protection and now extend far beyond EDR. CrowdStrike is now a true modern security platform leader and is widely recognized by customers as the gold standard. This accolade is a testament to not only the power of CrowdStrike’s game-changing technology, but to the dedication of our employees, customers and partners."

Founded in 2011, CrowdStrike revolutionized the cybersecurity industry by introducing a cloud-native security platform (CrowdStrike+Falcon) when vendors were building their products to be on-premises first. CrowdStrike also developed the platform with a single, lightweight agent that does not require reboot and is driven by AI, not signatures. That path has enabled CrowdStrike to drive long-term success by creating a security platform with a fundamental architectural advantage that still holds true today.

CrowdStrike continues to be globally recognized for its world-class technology and services. Previous SC Awards recognition include the following:

2022+SC+Awards+Europe: Best Emerging Technology (Falcon XDR)

2021+SC+Awards+US : Best Cloud Computing Security Solution (CrowdStrike Falcon platform), Best Managed Security Service (Falcon Complete) and Executive of the Year (Shawn Henry, CrowdStrike chief security officer and president of CrowdStrike Services)

2020+SC+Awards+US: Best Security Company (CrowdStrike)

2019+SC+Awards+US: Best Threat Intelligence Technology (Falcon X)

2018+SC+Awards+Europe: Best Enterprise Security Solution (CrowdStrike Falcon platform)

2018+SC+Awards+US: Best Security Company (CrowdStrike) and Best Enterprise Security Solution (CrowdStrike Falcon platform)

2017+SC+Awards+US: Best Security Company (Best Security Company) and Best Behavior Analytics/Enterprise Threat Detection (CrowdStrike Falcon platform)

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

