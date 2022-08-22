BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/PA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 157 stocks valued at a total of $798.00Mil. The top holdings were NEP(12.08%), EPD(7.17%), and ET(3.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/PA’s top five trades of the quarter.

BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/PA reduced their investment in NYSE:HHC by 289,732 shares. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.36.

On 08/22/2022, The Howard Hughes Corp traded for a price of $66.2341 per share and a market cap of $3.30Bil. The stock has returned -24.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Howard Hughes Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-book ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/PA reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 165,851 shares. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/22/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $168.365 per share and a market cap of $2,708.08Bil. The stock has returned 14.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-book ratio of 46.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.11 and a price-sales ratio of 7.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/PA bought 194,771 shares of NYSE:NEP for a total holding of 1,300,906. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.93.

On 08/22/2022, NextEra Energy Partners LP traded for a price of $84.35 per share and a market cap of $7.07Bil. The stock has returned 9.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.35 and a price-sales ratio of 6.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/PA reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 82,828 shares. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/22/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $278.28 per share and a market cap of $2,074.93Bil. The stock has returned -7.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-book ratio of 12.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.27 and a price-sales ratio of 10.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/PA reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 47,148 shares. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 08/22/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $543.535 per share and a market cap of $510.17Bil. The stock has returned 28.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-book ratio of 7.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

