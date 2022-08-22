Legal & General Group Plc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

Legal & General is a financial services company that is headquartered in London. The company was formed by six lawyers in 1836 and was originally called the New Law Life Assurance Society, limited to those in the legal profession. The group would expand its policies to the general public, renaming itself the Legal & General Life Assurance Society. The company would acquire other companies such as the Metropolitan Life Assurance Company of New York and expand overseas. In the 1970s, the society would become a wholly owned division of Legal & General Group Plc, a holding company formed by the company. It would buy Government Employee Life Insurance from GEICO and the Dutch branch of Unlike Assurance Group in an effort to further its international presence. In the new millennia, Legal & General would sell Legal & General Bank and Legal & General Mortgage Services to Northern Rock in 2003 and outsource its entire IT development areas. Today the company offers a wide variety of financial products and services, including direct sales services and brokerage agreements, and also owns one of the largest estate agency businesses in the United Kingdom. Legal & General Group operates through five divisions: Legal & General Assurance Society with retail and group insurance products, Legal & General Retirement with annuity contracts and longevity insurance products, Legal & General Investment Management with index fund, active fixed income, liquidity management and solution and liability driven investments, Legal & General America with individual term assurance, and Legal & General Capital with portfolio managements. The company current has over one trillion in total assets, employing over 9000 employees worldwide that cater to its 10 million customers. Some of its mutual funds include the Global 100 Index, Global Emerging Markets Index, Global Health and Pharmaceuticals Index, and Multi Manager Growth. The company launched its first ETFs, the LGIM Commodity Composite Source ETF, in 2012.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3511 stocks valued at a total of $282.58Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.98%), MSFT(4.98%), and AMZN(2.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Legal & General Group Plc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Legal & General Group Plc bought 9,411,018 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 123,534,393. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/22/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $168.365 per share and a market cap of $2,708.08Bil. The stock has returned 14.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-book ratio of 46.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.11 and a price-sales ratio of 7.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Legal & General Group Plc bought 1,899,104 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 13,569,692. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.26.

On 08/22/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $156.03 per share and a market cap of $307.08Bil. The stock has returned 72.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Legal & General Group Plc bought 3,131,617 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 25,040,531. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.08.

On 08/22/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $93.41 per share and a market cap of $389.13Bil. The stock has returned 83.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 51.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 2,941,319-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 08/22/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Legal & General Group Plc bought 784,656 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 54,799,110. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/22/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $278.28 per share and a market cap of $2,074.93Bil. The stock has returned -7.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-book ratio of 12.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.27 and a price-sales ratio of 10.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

