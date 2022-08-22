City State Bank recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 703 stocks valued at a total of $143.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.71%), STIP(4.71%), and LNT(2.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were City State Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 11,434 shares in NYSE:RTX, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.18 during the quarter.

On 08/22/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $92 per share and a market cap of $135.87Bil. The stock has returned 12.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

City State Bank reduced their investment in NAS:PFF by 26,565 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.45.

On 08/22/2022, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $34.115 per share and a market cap of $15.77Bil. The stock has returned -8.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, City State Bank bought 3,220 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 31,333. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.61.

On 08/22/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $107.77 per share and a market cap of $47.76Bil. The stock has returned 4.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a price-book ratio of 2.46.

The guru sold out of their 24,650-share investment in NAS:SUNS. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.16 during the quarter.

On 08/22/2022, SLR Senior Investment Corp traded for a price of $14.16 per share and a market cap of $227.25Mil. The stock has returned 2.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SLR Senior Investment Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-book ratio of 0.92 and a price-sales ratio of 14.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, City State Bank bought 19,207 shares of NAS:SLRC for a total holding of 22,057. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.1.

On 08/22/2022, SLR Investment Corp traded for a price of $14.8 per share and a market cap of $812.10Mil. The stock has returned -11.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SLR Investment Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 67.40, a price-book ratio of 0.79 and a price-sales ratio of 33.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.