Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) announced today that members of the company’s management team plan to participate in the following investor conferences:

Linda Findley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Greben, Chief Financial Officer, will attend The Benchmark Company’s Consumer/Media/Entertainment Conference on September 7 in New York

Greben will also attend Lake Street Capital Market’s Sixth Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG6) Conference on September 14 in New York

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a representative at The Benchmark Company or Lake Street Capital Markets.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005502/en/