Universal+Display+Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E technology and materials, today announced its sponsorship and presentation at the 22nd+International+Meeting+on+Information+Display+%28IMID+2022%29. Also at IMID 2022, Dr. Julie Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, will receive the Honorary Award of the Korean Information Display Society in recognition for her outstanding service and contribution to Korea’s display industry and technology. Organized by the Korean Information Display Society (KIDS), Society for Information Display (SID) and Korea Display Industry Association (KDIA), IMID 2022 is being held August 23-26 at BEXCO in Busan, Korea as a hybrid event.

“We are pleased to sponsor and present at IMID 2022, an international technical display conference and exhibition in Korea. It is also to our great delight to congratulate Julie on the well-deserved recognition and award for her remarkable contributions to the Korean display industry,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “As UDC’s CTO for more than two decades, Julie leads our brilliant team of scientists, engineers and technicians in the discovery, design, development and delivery of state-of-the-art OLED technologies and phosphorescent materials that continually broadens and deepens our portfolio of enabling core competencies. Some of our recent R&D advances on phosphorescent OLED technology for low power consumption high color gamut displays and plasmonic PHOLED will be presented at IMID’s technical program. We look forward to meeting industry friends and partners in Busan.”

This year’s IMID program will include a variety of technical sessions, including presentations by Universal Display’s scientific research team discussing UDC’s current energy-efficient PHOLED technology and high color gamut displays and increasing OLED stability and lifetime with Plasmonic PHOLED. In addition, senior representatives from UDC HQ and UDC Korea will be attending the conference.

Keynote: Professor Stephen R. Forrest of the University of Michigan and Universal Display Corporation’s Scientific Advisory Board Member, will present his Keynote address on “Getting Long Lifetime, and High efficiencies from the Blues,” on Wednesday, August 24 th at 4:10pm KST.

at 4:10pm KST. Session 35: OLED Manufacturing 1, where Dr. Mike Hack of Universal Display will present UDC/Intel’s Joint Invited Paper on “Competitive Analysis of Low Power Consumption and High Color Gamut OLED Displays,” on Thursday, August 25 th at 3:50pm KST.

at 3:50pm KST. Session 51: OLED Device 3, where Dr. Nicholas Thompson of Universal Display will present his Invited Paper on “Impact of Ag Adhesion Layer on Plasmon Outcoupling Efficiency,” on Friday, August 26th at 11:00am KST.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,500 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https%3A%2F%2Foled.com%2F.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the projected adoption, development and advancement of the Company’s technologies, and the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

Follow Universal Display Corporation

Twitter+%0A

Facebook+%0A

YouTube

(OLED-C)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005189/en/