ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning PC gaming peripherals brand, today announced the worldwide retail availability of the new %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3EKone+XP+Air%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3EWireless RGB Customizable Gaming Mouse with Rapid Charge Dock. The Kone XP Air is the wirelessversion of the %3Ci%3EKone+XP%3C%2Fi%3E – the culmination of 15 years of research and development to produce an industry-leading multi-purpose gaming mouse. The wired version of the %3Ci%3EKone+XP%3C%2Fi%3Ehas not only turned heads with its stunning RGB effects but has also impressed when it comes to performance. TechRadar.com gave the wired Kone XP a 4.5%2F5+review+score, saying, “The ROCCAT Kone XP comes with the right elements that make a great gaming mouse — fast performance, high customizability, great ergonomics.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005672/en/

ROCCAT’s New Kone XP Air Wireless Customizable RGB Gaming Mouse is Now Available Worldwide (Photo: Business Wire)

Like its wired counterpart, wireless the Kone XP Air features meticulously perfected ergonomics, multiple buttons, and 29 assignable functions to make itone of the most customizable wireless PC gaming mice on the market. Adding a stylish %3Ci%3EAIMO%3C%2Fi%3E-enabled RGB Rapid Charge Dock, ROCCAT’s %3Ci%3EStellar+Wireless%3C%2Fi%3E technology, and Bluetooth® connectivity make the Kone XP Air even more versatile. PCGamesN reviewed the Kone XP Air with a 9%2F10+score, calling it, “A great premium gaming mouse that offers respectable specs and a unique sense of RGB razzle dazzle.” GamingTrend.com reviewed the Kone XP Air and gave it a 100%2F100+score, calling it, “Peak performance with no strings attached. The Kone XP Air looks slick and is so smooth. It’s the perfect companion for the gamer but also the day-to-day user.” The Kone XP Air comes in Black or Arctic White and is available now at participating retailers worldwide for $169.99 MSRP.

ROCCAT’s Kone XP Air is the perfect blend of design and technology. Coming from a long line of iconic gaming mice, the Kone XP Air offers stunning 3D RGB lighting, as well as ROCCAT’s precise Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor, and ridiculously fast %3Ci%3ETitan+Optical+Switches%3C%2Fi%3E. Expertly crafted ergonomics deliver supreme comfort for extended hours of play, while multiple buttons and the Kone XP Air’s 4D Wheel expand the mouse’s capabilities to 29 programmable functions thanks to ROCCAT’s Easy-Shift [+] technology. The Kone XP Air’s translucent shell not only offers a view of its vibrant RGB lighting zones, but also allows the wireless mouse to achieve a weight of just 99g.

In addition to the reimagined AIMO RGB lighting, the Kone XP Air boasts ROCCAT’s incredibly reliable 2.4GHz Stellar Wireless technology, as well as Bluetooth connectivity allowing the mouse to be paired with multiple devices. At the heart of the Kone XP Air is ROCCAT’s smooth and precise Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor that perfectly tracks every movement, and at all speeds, for gamers who always want to have the upper hand over their competitors. Additionally, outstanding heat-treated PTFE feet make for a smooth glide across desktops. Inside the Kone XP Air PC gamers will find none other than some of the fastest switches available – ROCCAT’s Titan Optical Switches. The ridiculously fast Titan Optical Switches deliver unprecedented response speed and incredible durability, with a 100 million click life cycle.

The Kone XP Air comes complete with a stylish AIMO-enabled RGB charging dock. The Kone XP Air is part of the AIMO eco-system allowing the mouse and its charging dock to display up to 16.8 million colors and to communicate with other AIMO-enabled products, such as the %3Ci%3EVulcan+TKL%3C%2Fi%3E mechanical RGB gaming keyboard to guarantee a unique lighting experience across gamers’ set-ups. The Kone XP Air’s Rapid Charge Dock provides up to five hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charge. Fully charged, the Kone XP Air provides up to 100 hours of gameplay. As a backup for gamers who might have forgotten to recharge their mouse, the Kone XP Air also comes with ROCCAT’s PhantomFlex™ USB-C cable.

An embeddable video can be found here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3Dbc7prqfegLc

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for every type of gamer, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

