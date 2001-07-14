Lattice+Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the company will host its quarterly virtual security seminar about the challenges, opportunities, and latest programmable logic solutions for the global Communications industry.

During the seminar, security experts from Lattice and Chief Research Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, Pat Moorhead, will explore the evolving landscape of 5G networks and ORAN adoption in the telecom industry, the latest security requirements for 5G and ORAN, as well as how FPGAs can help system and application designers achieve true cyber resiliency in their telecom security solutions.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor What: Reimagining Telecom Security Solutions for 5G Networks & ORAN with FPGAs When: Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 a.m. PDT Where: Lattice+Security+Seminar (Advance registration is required)

Lattice Security Seminars are a quarterly webinar series that explore the latest cybersecurity trends and solutions across the Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets.

