Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) (“Excelerate” or the “Company") today announced that it will attend and present at the Gastech Conference and Exhibition from September 5-8 in Milan, Italy. Excelerate executives will be at Exhibition Booth 13O41 throughout the conference to discuss the Company’s leading portfolio of flexible LNG infrastructure solutions and share its latest project developments around the world and business strategy.

Excelerate’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Daniel Bustos, will participate in a panel discussion focused on the important role natural gas plays in the transition to clean energy:

The importance of natural gas in broadening energy supply options and phasing down coal

Wednesday, September 7, 10:45 CET

Excelerate will also sponsor and participate in a Leadership Roundtable discussing the near-term opportunities for gas infrastructure following the reduction in Russian gas supplies to Europe. The discussion will highlight the important role North America’s gas pipeline development plays in meeting increased production needs, as well as the innovative value chain and market creation required to sustain future production demand:

Gas infrastructure: Renewed interest and long-term future

Tuesday, September 6, 12:30-13:15 CET

Executive Boardroom, Gastech Energy Club

For additional conference information, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gastechevent.com%2F.

ABOUT EXCELERATE ENERGY:

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 2003 by George B. Kaiser, Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.excelerateenergy.com.

