Sheets Smith Investment Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $86.00Mil. The top holdings were GBIL(47.99%), IWV(6.35%), and VGSH(3.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sheets Smith Investment Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 413,384 shares in ARCA:GBIL, giving the stock a 47.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.8 during the quarter.

On 08/22/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.85 per share and a market cap of $2.82Bil. The stock has returned -0.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 46,036-share investment in ARCA:IWF. Previously, the stock had a 15.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $240.42 during the quarter.

On 08/22/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $245.94 per share and a market cap of $64.73Bil. The stock has returned -12.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a price-book ratio of 8.66.

Sheets Smith Investment Management reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 10,084 shares. The trade had a 3.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/22/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $277.75 per share and a market cap of $2,071.43Bil. The stock has returned -7.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-book ratio of 12.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.25 and a price-sales ratio of 10.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 23,886-share investment in NYSE:NTR. Previously, the stock had a 3.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.2 during the quarter.

On 08/22/2022, Nutrien Ltd traded for a price of $91.58 per share and a market cap of $49.56Bil. The stock has returned 57.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nutrien Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 24,198 shares in NYSE:XOM, giving the stock a 2.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.08 during the quarter.

On 08/22/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $94.01 per share and a market cap of $391.80Bil. The stock has returned 84.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 51.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

