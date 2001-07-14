Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“Olympia”) (TSX: OLY) announces that its Chief Financial Officer, Gerhard Barnard, has resigned his position due to personal reasons effective September 30, 2022.

“I would like to thank Gerhard, who has been an integral part of the Olympia team for more than fifteen years, for his many and important contributions to Olympia. He will be missed. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said President & Chief Executive Officer, Rick Skauge.

Olympia expects to announce the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer in the near future.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts, provides foreign currency exchange services and Corporate and Shareholder services. Olympia also offers private health services plans through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc. and provides information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants and issuers through its Exempt Edge division.

Olympia’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005731/en/