The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked higher defense spending in multiple nations, helping to support the economics and stock prices of those companies operating in the aerospace and defense industry. For example, Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT, Financial) has gained 22% over the year while the S&P 500 Index has lost almost 5% over this same period.

More important to those focused on dividend income, Lockheed Martin has two decades of dividend growth and a market-beating yield. The company’s payout ratios are very reasonable as well, making Lockheed Martin one of the safest dividends in its industry.

Company background and recent results

Lockheed Martin is the world’s largest defense contractor, with the company producing more than $67 billion of annual revenue. The company receives just over two-thirds of its revenue from the U.S. Department of Defense and other U.S. government agencies, with the remainder coming from international customers. Lockheed Martin operates four segments: Aeronautics, Rotary and Mission Systems, Missiles and Fire Control and Space Systems. The company is valued at close to $117 billion.

Lockheed Martin reported second-quarter earnings results on July 19. Revenue fell 9.3% to $15.45 billion, which was $576 million worse than Wall Street analysts had anticipated. Adjusted earnings per share of $6.32 compared unfavorably to $6.52 in the prior-year quarter and was 7 cents less than expected.

By segment, Aeronautics, Space Systems, Missiles and Fire Control and Rotary and Mission Systems were down 12%, 11%, 6.7% and 5.4%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter.

Space Systems was primarily impacted because of the renationalization of the Atomic Weapons Establishment program in the United Kingdom, which was completed in early July of last year. Aeronautics was down due to contracts that were signed before the current inflationary environment occurred. Supply chain hurdles were not a factor when agreements for the F-35 were signed in 2019. This prevented the recognition of nearly 6% of segment sales for the segment.

The other segments were lower because of weaker demand for products. Another factor in quarterly results was several non-operational charges. Inclusive of this was a pension risk transfer, which totaled $4.33 per share.

On the positive side, despite a small decrease in operating profit, segment profit margin improved 60 basis points to 11% due to favorable mix in certain areas, particularly missiles.

Lockheed Martin provided revised guidance for the remainder of the year as well. The company now expects revenue of approximately $65.25 billion, down from $66 billion previously. Adjusted earnings per share are now projected to be $21.55, down from $26.70 previously.

Ranking versus peers

While recent earnings results were less than ideal, Lockheed Martin is largely considered to be the leader in its in industry. How does the company rank against those in the aerospace and defense industry on a number of different metrics?

On financial strength, the company scores a 6 out of 10 from GuruFocus. Lockheed Martin scores weakly on cash-to-debt and equity-to-asset ratios, ranking below more than 80% of its industry group. These are also among the company’s weakest scores for these categories for the last 10 years.

The company rises more to the top in other areas. For example, interest coverage tops 62% of competitors and is one of Lockheed Martin’s top showings in the last decade. A Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9 is solid and the Altman Z-Score shows that Lockheed Martin isn’t headed towards bankruptcy.

Where the company shines is on return on invested capital (ROIC). Lockheed Martin has proven to be very effective at using capital to grow its business as the company’s ROIC of 16.53% is more than twice its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 6.29%. Clearly, the company is granting a nice bang for its investment buck.

While Lockheed Martin’s financial strength ranking is average, the company does compare favorably to its peer group in the area of profitability.

Here, the company scores a 9 out of 10. Not surprising, ROIC ranks very high, with the current score topping 92% of competitors. It is also one of Lockheed Martin’s best performances over the long-term. Return on equity is strong as well, with the company outperforming 97% of the industry group. The operating margin of 13.49% and net margin of 7.33% beat 79% and 66% of the competition, respectively.

Lockheed Martin’s gross margin of 13.39% is worse than the three-quarters of the industry, but is close to the high end of the company’s 10-year performance. Finally, Lockheed Martin has produced 10 years of profitability in the last decade, placing the company ahead of an impressive 99.6% of the aerospace and defense industry.

Lockheed Martin receives an 8 out of 10 on growth, primarily due to its three-year book growth rate and three-year free cash flow growth rate, which are both ahead of at least 90% of the industry. Both scores are also among the company’s best over the long-term. Three-year revenue growth is better than nearly three-quarters of the competition.

Elsewhere, the company has middle of the pack rankings, including three-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth. The outlook for both revenue and earnings growth, however, is below 75% of peers according to analysts' estimates.

Dividend safety analysis

Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years. According to Value Line, the dividend has a compound annual growth rate of 11% over the last decade. Dividend growth has slowed slightly to 9.2% since 2017. This includes a 7.7% increase the company handed out late last year.

While dividend growth might be slowing, future increases are not likely to be in doubt as Lockheed Martin is closing in on achieving Dividend Aristocrat status due to the very reasonable payout ratios.

Lockheed Martin distributed $10.60 of dividends per share in 2021 while generating adjusted earnings per share of $27.48 for a payout ratio of 39%. Shareholders should see at least $11.20 of dividends per share this year, resulting in a projected payout ratio of 52% for 2022. For context, the 10-year average payout ratio is 49%. Even a reduction in guidance for the year doesn’t place the expected payout ratio too far outside of the long-term average. The dividend doesn’t appear to be jeopardy from an earnings perspective.

Free cash flow also shows a dividend that is well-covered. Lockheed Martin has distributed $2.991 of dividends over the last 12 months while producing free cash flow of $7.451 billion, resulting in a payout ratio of 40%. This is below the free cash flow payout ratio of 49% that the company has averaged since 2018.

The projected earnings payout ratio for this year is above average, but only slightly so, while the free cash flow payout ratio is below its medium-term average. Both payout ratios mean that Lockheed Martin’s dividend has the potential to grow going forward.

Now, let’s examine the impact of debt obligations on future dividend payments. Lockheed Martin’s interest expense totaled $563 million for the last year. Total debt stood at $11.644 billion as of the most recent quarter, giving the company a weighted average interest rate of 4.8%.

The table included below illustrates where Lockheed Martin’s weighted average interest rate would need to reach before free cash flow no longer sufficiently covered dividend payments.

Source: Author’s calculation

The table shows that the weighted average interest rate would have to reach 43.1% for dividend payments to not be covered by free cash flow. This makes it highly unlikely that debt obligations would negatively impact dividend growth.

Lockheed Martin has a dividend yield of 2.6%, which is nearly a full percentage point above the average yield of the S&P 500 Index.

Valuation analysis

The recent rally in the share price has put Lockheed Martin above its intrinsic value according to the GF Value chart, but not wildly so. It still qualifies as fairly valued.

With a share price of $432 as of this writing and a GF Value of $402.49, Lockheed Martin has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07. Shares would need to decline almost 7% to reach their GF Value.

Overall, Lockheed Martin appears to be a very strong company. The GF Score factors in profitability, growth, financial strength, momentum and valuation to evaluate a company’s long-term potential. The higher the score, the higher returns that are expected. Lockheed Martin registers a very strong GF Score of 90 out of 100.

Final thoughts

Lockheed Martin’s most recent quarter was below what analysts had anticipated for both revenue and earnings per share, though much of this was due to a large pension charge.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has shown that companies that provide defense products are likely to remain in high demand as nations look to improve their abilities to protect themselves. As the largest player in its industry, Lockheed Martin is well-positioned to capture additional wartime spending. This should support the company’s dividend, which looks extremely safe on a number of different metrics.

The valuation has gotten a bit ahead of itself, but shares are still considered to be fairly valued based on GF Value even after a double-digit rally.

An industry-leading business combined with a secure dividend and a decent valuation suggests that Lockheed Martin could be an appealing opportunity for those looking for secure income from the aerospace and defense industry.