CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") ( TSXV:SOU, Financial)( AIM:SOUC, Financial), the established producer with natural gas and light oil assets in Mississippi, today announces the release of its second quarter financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, which are available on the Company's website at www.southernenergycorp.com and have been filed on SEDAR.

All figures referred to in this news release are denominated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

$3.6 million of adjusted funds flow from operations [1] in Q2 2022, an increase of 490% from the same period in 2021

in Q2 2022, an increase of 490% from the same period in 2021 Net earnings of $2.8 million in Q2 2022 ($0.03 earnings per share - basic and diluted) compared to net earnings of $3.1 million in the same period of 2021 (which included a one-time gain of $4.5 million on debt retirement)

Petroleum and natural gas sales of $10.3 million in Q2 2022, an increase of 176% from the same period in 2021

Q2 2022 average production of 14,169 Mcfe/d [2] (2,362 boe/d) (95% natural gas), which included only a partial month of June from the three new Gwinville wells, an increase of 14% from the same period in 2021

(2,362 boe/d) (95% natural gas), which included only a partial month of June from the three new Gwinville wells, an increase of 14% from the same period in 2021 Completed and successfully brought online all three wells from the initial Gwinville appraisal program

Exited Q2 2022 with Net Debt 1 of $12.8 million, and Net Debt to annualized Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations 1 of 0.9x

of $12.8 million, and Net Debt to annualized Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations of 0.9x Average realized oil and natural gas prices for Q2 2022 of $109.01/bbl and $7.53/Mcf, respectively, reflecting the benefit of strategic access to premium-priced US sales hubs

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On July 7, 2022, the Company completed a bought deal prospectus offering and placing raising aggregate gross proceeds of $31.0 million, and leaving Southern with approximately $33.2 million of cash as at July 31, 2022

Initiated planning and procurement for a multi-well program to follow-up on the successful appraisal program at Gwinville

On August 19, 2022, Southern entered into a non-binding term sheet with its current lender in respect of its senior secured term loan (the "Credit Facility") to increase the total Credit Facility to $35 million (details of which are provided within the MD&A and Financial Statements)

The combination of the recent equity financing and credit facility expansion, uniquely positions Southern to execute a meaningful growth strategy

Ian Atkinson, President and CEO of Southern, commented:

"We are pleased with the success of our recent equity financing, which allows us to accelerate the organic growth strategy portion of our goal to reach 25,000 boe/d. The success of these first three wells at Gwinville have already increased our corporate production by over 100%. We are truly excited by our ability to begin a long-term development drilling program to unlock shareholder value due to the significant reserves, production and cashflow growth in Gwinville and our other assets. Cashflow generated from this development will support our fundamental strategy of both organic and inorganic growth of natural gas weighted assets in the Gulf Coast area of the United States."

Financial Highlights

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (000s, except $ per share) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Petroleum and natural gas sales $ 10,311 $ 3,736 $ 16,236 $ 7,593 Net earnings 2,838 3,099 984 2,468 Net earnings per share Basic 0.03 0.08 0.01 0.07 Fully diluted 0.03 0.06 0.01 0.06 Adjusted funds flow from operations (1) 3,590 608 5,824 1,619 Adjusted funds flow from operations per share (1) Basic 0.04 0.02 0.07 0.05 Fully diluted 0.04 0.01 0.06 0.04 Capital expenditures 10,104 36 16,976 93 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 83,302 39,044 80,742 33,352 Fully diluted 101,011 54,943 91,796 45,235 As at period end Basic common shares outstanding 89,537 44,674 89,537 44,674 Total assets 58,347 29,254 58,347 29,254 Non-current liabilities 10,013 13,486 10,013 13,486 Net debt (1) $ 12,814 $ 14,292 $ 12,814 $ 14,292

Notes:

See "Reader Advisories - Specified Financial Measures".

Capital Budget

Based on the success of the initial three well appraisal program at Gwinville, Southern's Board of Directors has approved an accelerated capital budget of US$34.4 million for the balance of 2022, which will allow the Company to commence a long-term drilling program beginning in Q4 2022 in the Gwinville field. Major services and equipment have been secured for the development program to optimize capital and operational efficiencies. The approved drilling program will target multi-zone horizontal potential in the Upper Selma, Lower Selma and City Bank formations with a further five horizontal wells, as well as pad construction, in-field pipelines and water disposal well conversions that will help service the next few years of Gwinville development. Management expects to have the first pad of three horizontal wells on stream prior to year-end but with limited production.

In the upcoming program the Company will drill at least one Lower Selma Chalk horizontal well and one City Bank horizontal well to prove the deliverability of these high remaining gas-in-place reservoirs. Neither of these horizons have undeveloped reserves booked despite having historic vertical and horizontal success from the same era as the first-generation Selma Chalk wells. It is management's expectation that proving success in these formations will lead to material reserves additions for the Company. At current gas pricing, and using the older Gen 2 type curve, these Gwinville horizontal wells are expected to pay out in less than 12 months, allowing the Company to self fund further drilling campaigns in its assets expected to follow in 2023.

Operations Update

Southern was successful in safely and efficiently executing the three well appraisal program in the first half of 2022, marking the first horizontal drilling activity in the Gwinville Field in approximately 12 years. The primary goal of the appraisal program was to reaffirm the remaining recoverable gas-in-place in the Selma Chalk reservoir by proving the successful application of advanced completion technology ("Gen 3" design). The three wells were drilled, completed, equipped and tied-in within 20% of originally budgeted estimates despite industry wide inflationary pressures that were well in excess of that figure.

Highlights

Growth strategy to reach 25,000 boe/d is solidified with the US$34.4 million capital budget being the catalyst for the Company to commence a self-funded, long-term drilling program from Q4 2022 onwards at Gwinville field

Natural gas sales at the Transco Zone 4 hub realizing an index price of > US$13 per MMbtu for August, reflecting approximately US$5.00 per MMBtu premium to NYMEX. Futures contracts suggests that a continuation of this positive basis differential is forecasted for at least the next few years.

The three Gwinville Upper Selma Chalk wells have now successfully achieved a combined IP30 gas rate of 14.1 MMcf/d (2,350 boepd), adding significant unhedged production to the Company during these strong market conditions, bringing total early August Company production up to approximately 22.1MMcfe/d (3,680boepd) (96% natural gas): GH 19-3 #2 well achieved a rate of 6.5 MMcf/d (1,083 boepd), exceeding the older Generation 2 ("Gen 2") type curve IP30 forecast of 5.7 MMcf/d (950 boepd) GH 19-3 #3 and GH 19-3 #4 wells achieved IP30 gas rates of 3.6 and 4.0 MMcf/d (600 boepd and 670 boepd), respectively, despite only 50% of the horizontal lateral in both wells being in the high-grade Upper Selma Chalk interval Estimated July 2022 revenue for the three well padsite of over $3.6 million.



The three Gwinville Upper Selma Chalk horizontal wells have achieved an average IP30 gas rate (first 30 days of production following recovery of 20% load fluid) of 4.7 MMcf/d. A subsequent, comprehensive look-back analysis of the program, including a full 3D seismic re-interpretation, has significantly improved the Company's ability to model the structural complexity of the reservoir and identify the optimal drill path of future horizontal laterals. Furthermore, the planned Q4 2022 drilling program will utilize rotary steerable drilling technology which will also optimize both directional steering precision and performance.

By implementing the appraisal program learnings, the Company is highly confident that future Upper Selma Chalk wells can successfully achieve > 80% lateral length within the high-grade porosity interval. When the production results from the GH 19-3 #3 and GH 19-3 #4 wells are normalized to account for effective lateral length, the rates closely mirror the GH 19-3 #2 well that successfully stayed in the target interval for > 90% of the horizontal lateral.

With the Gen 3 stimulation design that increased stage counts by > 275% and proppant concentrations by > 40% compared to the Gen 2 design of 8-10 years ago, the Company believes that the ultimate recoverable gas from these three wells will be superior to earlier wells. By optimizing the lateral length in the targeted high-grade Upper Selma Chalk interval in future wells, the Company expects to replicate the GH 19-3 #2 results. As the Company obtains three and six month production histories, the Company will present updated type curve forecasts that will assist in modelling future production growth. With the successful results of the Gen 3 appraisal program, the Company expects to add material 1P and 2P reserves to the Gwinville Field with the year end 2022 reserves report, expected to be published during Q1 2023.

Outlook

Southern has secured the equipment and major services necessary to begin the next phase of drilling at Gwinville in Q4 2022. Southern intends to strategically and efficiently deploy cash from the recent equity financing to capitalize on the strong natural gas pricing in the Southeastern U.S. and robust economics at the Gwinville field, to materially grow the Company organically over the coming years.

Natural gas pricing has remained strong in the Southeastern U.S. spot and forward basis markets highlighted by the recent August 2022 settlement price where a portion of Southern's natural gas is selling for approximately US$5.00 per MMBtu premium to NYMEX. In recent weeks, this region has had the highest priced natural gas market in the U.S. and futures markets indicate premiums to NYMEX extending out to 2026. At current pricing the Company's development drilling at Gwinville is expected to payout in far less than 12 months. The Company continues to monitor these premium prices and is prepared to hedge additional basis exposure at these elevated basis premiums.

Calvin Yau, Chief Financial Officer of Southern, commented:

"The strength of natural gas spot and basis pricing premiums to NYMEX in Southeastern U.S. has continued positively over the past month. Our long-term drilling program will add new unhedged production allowing Southern and its shareholders to realize significant additional value, from sales made at premiums to NYMEX."

The Company's long-term strategy remains consistent, with an unwavering commitment to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") principles that support the continued development and consolidation of prolific reservoirs that are outside of the more expensive shale basins. Cost savings and financial discipline will remain a priority through the continued enhancement of operations and the ongoing evaluation of opportunities to reduce operating and capital costs.

Southern thanks all of its stakeholders for their ongoing support and looks forward to providing future updates on operational activities.

Corporate Update

The Company confirms that, further to the announcement of June 16, 2022, Paul Baay has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. The information regarding Paul Baay required to be disclosed pursuant to Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Company is set out below:

Paul Raymond Baay, aged 59

Current Directorships/Partnerships Past Directorships/Partnerships within last 5 years Alberta Foundation for the Arts AlkaLi3 Resources Inc Calvalley Petroleum (Cyprus) Ltd Council for Canadian American Relations Carnegies Institution of Canada Junior Achievement of Southern Alberta National Gallery of Canada Loop Insights Inc Octavia Energy Corporation Limited Touchstone Exploration Inc

Paul Baay holds no direct or indirect interest in the Company's issued share capital.

There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Management Changes

Southern is also pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Gary McMurren, VP Engineering, to the role of Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Jeff Forrester, Engineering Manager, to the role of VP Engineering and Mr. Ryan Read, Controller, to the role of VP Finance.

Mr. McMurren has over 22 years of engineering, operational and management experience in the oil and gas industry and was a co-founder and VP Engineering of Gulf Pine Energy Partners. Mr. McMurren was formerly the Director of Light Oil at Athabasca Oil Corp. Prior thereto, he has held senior engineering positions at Galleon Energy Inc., ARC Resources Ltd., and Talisman Energy Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering Degree and a Professional Engineer designation.

Mr. Forrester has over 15 years of engineering, operations and management experience in the oil and gas industry. He was the Engineering Manager at Gulf Pine. Prior thereto, he has held both engineering and operations roles at Athabasca, and ARC Resources Ltd. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering with a minor in Petroleum Engineering and is a designated Professional Engineer.

Mr. Read has over 17 years of financial, operational and management experience in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Read was the Controller of Gulf Pine. Prior thereto, he was the Assistant Controller at Long Run Exploration Ltd. and has worked both financial and operational roles at Galleon Energy Inc. and Devon Canada. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Finance and Risk Management, a Chartered Financial Analyst Designation, and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta.

Block Admission and Total Voting Rights

Further to the Company's announcement on May 6, 2022, regarding the application to AIM for a block admission in respect of certain outstanding dilutive instruments in the Company (the "Block Admission"), the Company has applied to AIM to add a further 14,262,643 common shares in the Company ("Common Shares") to the existing outstanding block admission, taking the total number of common shares subject to block admission to 18,863,750 new Common Shares. This will be used to facilitate the admission of Common Shares to trading following future exercises of outstanding warrants issued in 2021 ("2021 Warrants") and future conversions of outstanding 8% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures issued on June 14, 2019, and January 15, 2021, (the "Convertible Debentures"). The number of Common Shares admitted for these purposes is as follows:

up to 13,312,500 Common Shares in connection with the 2021 Warrants; and

up to 5,551,250 Common Shares in connection with the Convertible Debentures.

The Common Shares cited above will be issued from time to time pursuant to exercises of the 2021 Warrants and conversions of the outstanding Convertible Debentures.

New Common Shares issued under the block admission will rank pari passu in all respects with existing Common Shares, and it is expected that the block admission will become effective from 8.00 a.m. on or around 24August 2022. There is no immediate change to the Company's issued share capital as a result of this block admission.

The Company will make six-monthly announcements of the utilisation of the block admission, in line with its obligations under AIM Rule 29.

At the time of this announcement, Southern Energy has 135,908,785 Common Shares in issue. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

Qualified Person's Statement

Gary McMurren, COO, who has over 22 years of relevant experience in the oil industry and has approved the technical information contained in this announcement. Mr. McMurren is registered as a Profession Engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering (with distinction) from the University of Alberta.

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company characterized by a stable, low-decline production base, a significant low-risk drilling inventory and strategic access to premium commodity pricing in North America. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

