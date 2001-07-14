Skechers Signs Myleene Klass

Musician, presenter and entrepreneur Myleene Klass is one of the millions who adore Skechers’ stylish, comfortable collections—so much so, that she’s signed on as ambassador for the brand’s footwear and apparel offering across the UK and Ireland. Kicking off this month, Klass’ inaugural Skechers campaign will launch the star’s long-term partnership with the global lifestyle brand, which has evolved into a comfort technology company demanded for its unique innovations for every age and activity.

“Skechers has been part of my family’s wardrobe for years. As a busy working mum, I’m always on the go, so comfort is extremely important along with having an effortless look day to day. I love how it caters to everyone’s style—including my own,” said Myleene Klass. “I had an absolute blast shooting my first campaign for Skechers near their corporate headquarters in California, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the Skechers team. I know this will be a great partnership that will align perfectly with my lifestyle—let’s go!”

“Myleene has captivated fans across the UK and Ireland with her many talents. As a musician, TV and radio presenter, and entrepreneur, she shines in everything she does—and she’s sure to inspire consumers as the face of our latest offering,” said Peter Youell, managing director for Skechers in the UK and Ireland. “We have established stores across Great Britain and Ireland, where we see many opportunities for growth—and now with Jamie Redknapp for men and Myleene for women, we’re fully bringing this US-based brand to life in the UK and Ireland and tailoring our global vision to connect with locals everywhere.”

Starting off as a jobbing musician and finding fame with pop group Hear’Say in 2001, Myleene released her debut solo album Moving On a couple of years later which has since gone double platinum. In 2006, pushing herself out of her comfort zone as always, she appeared in the show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, in which she came in at second place and became one of the most searched-for celebrities ever on the internet at the time.

Myleene has hosted a variety of major TV programme including CD:UK, The One Show, Popstar to Operastar and BBQ Champ. Now a mum of three, with a blended family of seven, Myleene covers so many areas, from radio presenter at Smooth FM and Classic FM, to author of Top 10 bestseller They Don’t Teach This at School, to creating her own fashion line with British retailer NEXT. She has also been the face of many charity organisations and campaigns and continues her philanthropic work to this day.

Myleene joins a team of Skechers ambassadors that includes music icons Ava Max, Chesca and Willie Nelson; television personalities Joanna Krupa, Brooke Burke and Amanda Kloots; Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw; and a slate of retired sports stars such as football players Jamie Redknapp and Michael Ballack, American football player and broadcaster Tony Romo and iconic boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, among others.

An industry leader in comfort known for developing innovative technologies and materials, Skechers offers a wide range of signature features including its patented Skechers Arch Fit Technology™, Skechers Max Cushioning Technology™, Skechers Hyper Burst Technology™, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam®, Skechers Relaxed Fit Technology™, Skechers Stretch Fit Technology™, Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Technology™ and Massage Fit Technology™. The Company’s footwear and apparel collections are available in Skechers retail stores as well as at skechers.co.uk, plus department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.

Skechers USA Ltd. is an English subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc. ( NYSE:SKX, Financial), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,355 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

