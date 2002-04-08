BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- springbig (the “Company”) ( SBIG, SBIGW), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today introduced its social equity program. The newly launched initiative aims to provide equitable opportunities for social equity license holders in marginalized communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs.



springbig is invested in the growth and success of the license holders they partner with through this unique program. Springbig’s program provides a well rounded and comprehensive offering that provides much more than just advantaged pricing. Participants will have access to exclusive webinars and social equity events as well as three months of hands-on training led by industry experts and client success managers dedicated to helping companies reach their marketing goals. springbig will also equip social equity license holders with customized marketing collateral that will promote their product offerings and engage customers.

springbig extends its commitment to elevating social equity license holders through its comprehensive loyalty+ program. Program participants will have access to 60,000 text messaging credits, discounted startup fees and reduced loyalty+ program costs. The loyalty+ program also includes the following features:

Loyalty Rewards Wallet: Allow members to keep track of their points, update their profiles, shop online, redeem rewards and access exclusive offers.

Allow members to keep track of their points, update their profiles, shop online, redeem rewards and access exclusive offers. Budz Referral Platform: Gain new customers by offering rewards to those who invite their friends, family and followers to engage with their favorite cannabis retailers.

Gain new customers by offering rewards to those who invite their friends, family and followers to engage with their favorite cannabis retailers. Feedback Survey Tools: Learn about the needs and wants of your customers through in-depth, creative survey campaigns.

Learn about the needs and wants of your customers through in-depth, creative survey campaigns. Datahub Analytics: Formulate data-driven decisions through an extended suite of analytics dashboards.

“By partnering with social equity license holders through our unique program, we are reinforcing our commitment to building an equitable marketplace that elevates marginalized communities,” said Jeffrey Harris, springbig CEO. “Our social equity program features a complete suite of tools that will help generate meaningful results for each of our program participants. As we continue to address the impact of the inequalities that exist within the industry, we aim to evolve our efforts to assist social equity license holders as they strive to reach their goals.”

For more information regarding springbig's latest integration efforts, please visit https://springbig.com/ .

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com /.

Media Contact

Clare Redlick

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

