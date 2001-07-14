Ryder+System%2C+Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, announces it is named among the Top 10 3PLs in the 2022 Readers’ Choice Excellence Awards by Inbound Logistics. With nearly 12,500 votes cast by supply chain decision-makers from some of the world’s best-known brands, the Inbound Logistics audience revealed the 3PLs they trust the most.

“The 3PLs on this short list have helped shippers weather uncertainty and unpredictability, overcome material shortages and capacity concerns, and scale the peaks and valleys of demand volatility,” says Felecia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics. “Year after year, our audience shortlists the 3PLs like Ryder that are consistently excellent, seasoned, and show deep determination to solve supply chain challenges.”

One way Ryder helps its customers persevere is through its one-of-a-kind visibility, collaboration, and exception-management technology RyderShare%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E. Initially focused on the transport of goods, Ryder announced earlier this year that RyderShare now includes a warehouse management solution. That means true end-to-end visibility as goods move inbound on trucks to within the four walls of warehouses and distribution centers and, ultimately, outbound to their final destinations.

Also this year, Ryder expanded its e-fulfillment network with the acquisition of a proven technology and operating platform that enables scalable e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solutions for brands big and small. And, with the expansion of Ryder+Last+Mile delivery for big-and-bulky goods, along with Ryder’s new multi-client+warehousing+and+distribution service offering, the company can deliver significantly increased value for customers looking for more advanced supply chain solutions.

“Ryder’s customers have spoken with this award, and that means the world to us,” says Steve Sensing, president of supply chain solutions for Ryder. “I always say that our people are the best in the business because we show up every day with integrity and with a fierce determination to make our customers’ supply chains better, faster, more resilient, and ultimately more competitive. We strive every day to ensure our customers can deliver on their promises to their customers, and to be recognized for that in such a prestigious way is priceless.”

As a fully integrated port-to-door transportation and supply chain logistics provider, Ryder provides industry-leading supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions to some of the world’s most recognizable brands representing more than 20 industries. By combining cutting-edge technology and business intelligence tools with nearly 90 years of operational know-how, Ryder custom-engineers solutions around its customers’ operations rather than trying to fit them into a one-size-fits-all formula.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics’ mission is to provide the information and solutions enabling companies of all sizes to become demand-driven enterprises by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including our expectations of RyderShare’s capabilities and our sustainability and technology initiatives, are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

