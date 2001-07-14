Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) published its inaugural Taxes+and+Royalties+Contribution+Report (the report), continuing the Company’s commitment to transparency by detailing the significant contributions made to host communities and governments.

In addition to detailing the contributions to host communities and governments, with this report Newmont also seeks to transparently disclose its tax governance, strategy and planning methodology in one central document.

“We believe that transparency is a prerequisite for building credibility and trust with stakeholders,” said Newmont’s President and CEO Tom Palmer. “We recognize that we have a responsibility to generate shared value from the minerals we extract by contributing our due part through taxes and royalties, job creation and economic development within host communities and countries in which we do business.”

Newmont aims to deliver shared value for the Company, our shareholders, as well as our employees, host communities and countries through our operations and activities including our tax and royalty payments. In 2021, Newmont’s direct economic contributions across our operations totaled $10.8 billion and included:

$3.6 billion in operating costs,

$1.3 billion in employee wages and benefits,

$1.4 billion in capital spend,

$2.6 billion in payments to providers of capital,

$1.9 billion in taxes, royalties and other disbursements to governments, and

$21.9 million in community investments.

To learn more about Newmont's suite of environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting, including our annual Sustainability Report, Climate Report, Climate and Sustainability Summary and Economic Impact Reports, visit Newmont's Sustainability Reporting page.

