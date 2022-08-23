New SKUs and additional distribution for RightRice® and Hope and Sesame® at regional US grocery retailers including The Fresh Market, Inc., Fresh Thyme Market™, Thrive Market™, and Hannaford builds Total Distribution Points ("TDP") to approximately 49,000

135 new slots gained across more than 15 United Natural Foods, Inc. ("UNFI") distribution centers for Hope and Sesame® and Mozaics™

KeHE Distributors® has added all seven Hope and Sesame® SKUs to exclusive, invite-only ‘[email protected]' program in four divisions, joining RightRice® and Mozaics™

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. ( TSXV:MYLK, Financial)(OTCQB:MYLKF)( FRA:J94, Financial) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to report increases in distribution across its plant-based product line, including adding 135 new slots for Hope and Sesame® and Mozaics™ across more than 15 distribution centers at UNFI.

"Consumer demand for high-quality plant-based food and beverages is on a steady incline, especially for pantry-staple, nutrition-dense products like our Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® Veggie Rice, and Mozaics™ Really Veggie Chips," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "We're excited about the opportunity to significantly increase our distribution across the United States through UNFI with 135 new slots for Mozaics™ and Hope and Sesame®, allowing us to service new retail and foodservice customers in these regions. We're also thrilled for these brands to be included in KeHE Distributors' ‘[email protected]' program, increasing our exposure to new retailers whose customers are seeking new plant-based products."

New SKUs and Additional Distribution:

Hope and Sesame® Distribution

Hannaford (Northeastern US): Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, refrigerated 48 oz bottles, Unsweetened Original, 50 doors (+50 TDP)

RightRice® Distribution

The following retailers increased their commitment to RightRice® by swapping in new SKUs to refresh their RightRice® assortment with the new Risotto line and new Mediterranean RightRice®, maintaining net TDPs for RightRice® at these retailers:

The Fresh Market (Southeastern, Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern US): RightRice® Mediterranean and RightRice® Risotto Roasted Garlic in 160 stores (swap for RightRice Medley, Harvest Pilaf and Fried Rice)

Fresh Thyme Market (Midwestern US): RightRice® Risotto, Creamy Parmesan and Wild Mushroom in 70 stores with 70 shippers to support the launch (swap for RightRice® Medley, Harvest Pilaf and Fried Rice)

Thrive Market (online grocery): RightRice® Mediterranean (swap for RightRice® Medley Fried Rice)

HEB (Texas): RightRice® Risotto, Creamy Parmesan and Wild Mushroom in 180 stores (swap for RightRice® Lemon Pepper and Thai Curry

Increased Distribution Opportunities Through UNFI to Bring a Differentiated Product Selection to Its Customers - a Total of 135 New Slots Added

UNFI is North America's premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers.

UNFI has recently created the following slots in its distribution centers for Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips and Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk:

45 new slots for Mozaics™ 3.5 oz, three flavors (Sea Salt, BBQ, Salsa) across 15 distribution centers

15 new slots for Mozaics™ 0.75 oz, three flavors (Sea Salt, BBQ, Salsa) across 5 distribution centers

75 new slots for Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk shelf-stable 32 oz cartons, five flavors across 15 distribution centers

Planting Hope Invited by KeHE Distributors® to Exclusive ‘[email protected]' Program

KeHE Distributors® is the largest, pure-play distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 retail locations across North America. For new, promising products, KeHE Distributors® offers an exclusive, invite-only program called "[email protected]" that helps to introduce new retailers to these products. In 2022, Planting Hope's Hope and Sesame®, Mozaics™, and RightRice® brands were all invited to participate in [email protected]:

All Hope and Sesame® shelf-stable (7 SKUs), selected for [email protected] program in four divisions this summer

Mozaics™ and RightRice® brands were both featured in [email protected] earlier in 2022

For more information about Planting Hope and where to find its award-winning plant-based brands please visit plantinghopecompany.com, sign up for Planting Hope news emails HERE, and follow on LinkedIn. To follow the brands on Instagram and Facebook, please visit: @hopeandsesameco, @veggicopia, @rightrice, @mozaicschips.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and Sesamilk™ creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information, visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

