SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, announces the recent recognition of its observability offerings by GigaOm® Radar Reports. The company’s hybrid and multi-cloud observability solutions, which provide a unified view of today’s distributed network environments, were honored for increasing enterprise visibility, intelligence, and productivity.

SolarWinds was recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Network Observability Report, as well as a Leader and Fast Mover in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud Observability Solutions. Both GigaOm reports evaluated solution providers based on technical capabilities, product roadmap, innovation, and ability to execute. GigaOm is a leading analyst firm whose Radar reports provide forward-looking perspectives on vendor technology solutions based on technical capabilities and feature sets.

The new SolarWinds Platform integrates the company’s world class products into one full-stack solution to detect productivity and security anomalies, identify issues, and perform automated remediation actions. With observability, tech pros gain single-pane-of-glass monitoring capabilities with actionable intelligence to expedite problem resolution and enable proactive management.

In addition to launching SolarWinds® Hybrid Cloud Observability, SolarWinds also unveiled an early version of its integrated SaaS offering designed to enable enterprise and public sector customers to automate, observe, visualize, and remediate issues even more effectively—to help customers improve productivity and reduce costs.

“SolarWinds Hybrid Cloud Observability is the result of the company’s decades of experience in network performance management,” said GigaOm’s Logan Andrew Green in the 2022 Network Observability Report.

“Our new Hybrid Cloud Observability solution and forthcoming SaaS offering will help organizations accelerate their digital transformation efforts and adopt a proactive IT posture,” said Rohini Kasturi, chief product officer at SolarWinds. “Modern enterprise networks are more complex than ever, and IT professionals need simple, powerful tools to help them ensure the availability, performance, and security of business-critical applications. We’re honored to be recognized by GigaOm in the latest Radar reports.”

The GigaOm Radar reports also highlighted several additional SolarWinds products including Virtualization Manager, Server & Application Monitor, and Server Configuration Monitor.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals, IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) – to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK+community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

