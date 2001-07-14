Juniper+Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced several key milestones that underscore the company’s exceptional growth in the wired and wireless access space. Driven by a modern microservices cloud solution with robust AIOps, Juniper continues to outpace the industry in terms of market share growth, receive ongoing recognition from the industry’s top analysts and deliver the best user and operator experiences.

“By delivering innovative client-to-cloud automation, insight and self-driving actions, Mist AI continues to stand out from the rest of the industry for ease, scale, cost and performance,” said Sudheer Matta, Group Vice President, Product Management, AI-driven Enterprise at Juniper. “The durable momentum we are seeing is a true testament to our world-class product, sales and marketing teams and partners who have all rallied behind Juniper’s innovative AI-driven Enterprise solution to bring proven value to customers and partners throughout the globe.”

Key data points that support strong momentum include:

Fastest Growing Wireless: In the most recent market share report from industry analyst firm 650 Group published in Q1 2022, Juniper Mist had the greatest year-to-year revenue growth percentage in Enterprise and Outdoor Wireless LAN market share amongst the top 10 WLAN vendors. Juniper experienced 117+% revenue growth in this period.

“The Juniper wireless access solution continues to gain substantial enterprise market share, outpacing other top vendors by a considerable amount in a year-to-year comparison,” said Chris Depuy, Co-Founder and Principal Analyst, 650 Group. “Juniper Mist has done an excellent job taking their first-mover advantage with Mist AI and parlaying it into a thriving business with a marquee list of global customers.”

Strong Momentum for the Full-Stack AI-driven Enterprise: Juniper’s “Mistified” portfolio, defined as wired access, wireless access and SD-WAN products managed via Mist AI and the cloud, grew more than 60% year-over-year in Q2 2022. Juniper saw yet another record for new Mist customers in the same quarter, as well as record quarterly bookings for EX switches and Mist Wi-Fi.

Leader in Two Gartner Magic Quadrants: Juniper Mist was named a leader in the 2021+Gartner+Magic+Quadrant+for+Enterprise+Wired+and+Wireless+LAN+Infrastructure (November 15, 2021) for the second year in a row. In this report, Gartner positioned Juniper highest in “Ability to Execute” and furthest in “Completeness of Vision” across all vendors. In addition, Juniper Mist was recognized as a Leader in the 2022+Gartner%26reg%3B+Magic+Quadrant%26trade%3B+for+Indoor+Location+Services (February 23, 2022), where Gartner positioned Juniper furthest in “Completeness of Vision” of all vendors. Juniper is the only vendor to be recognized as a Leader in both of these Magic Quadrants.

Customers’ Choice: Juniper Mist was recognized as a Customers%26rsquo%3B+Choice+for+Enterprise+Wired+and+Wireless+LAN+Infrastructure in the 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report (May 31, 2022). Juniper Mist received an overall customer rating of 4.9 out of 5 with 99% of respondents saying they are willing to recommend the solution (highest of any vendor). In addition, Juniper Mist Wireless Access Points and Edge have a customer rating of 5 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights as of Q3 2022.





Strong Partner Traction: In Q2 2022, Juniper saw an 81% year-to-year increase in partner-sourced business for the AI-driven Enterprise. Since launching one of the industry’s only partner programs dedicated to managed services in May of 2021, the AI-driven Enterprise saw 650% growth in new MSP partners signed. Today, Juniper+also+announced new features such as an AI-driven dashboard, license management and flexible payment options to the AI-driven Enterprise that further facilitate the consumption and operations of wired, wireless and secure SD-WAN network services via Juniper partners to enhance their Network as a Service (NaaS) offerings.

Supporting Quotes:

“With Juniper's AI and advanced API capabilities, we've been able to leverage automations and integrations that have significantly reduced our Wi-Fi-related incidents. Mist AI gets us out of the repetitive, day-to-day troubleshooting tasks and allows our business to focus more resources on strategic initiatives and serving our customers.” - Brad Martin, Principal Network Architect, Chick-fil-A

“Marvis has become an indispensable part of our help desk, driving escalated tickets down by a factor of 10.” - Mitch Davis, CIO, Dartmouth

“Through our partnership with Juniper we completely transformed our wired and wireless networks, bringing much needed visibility into user experiences. Moving to a modern microservices cloud also delivered new levels of agility, which are critical for responding to the ever-changing needs of our business stakeholders.” - Steve Day, COO, National Australia Bank

“Juniper is a night-and-day difference from our previous wireless LAN. We saw a tenfold improvement in wireless coverage.” - Jim Pike, Network Engineer, Newport News Public Schools

“The transition to Juniper wireless was seamless. Our stakeholders aren’t supposed to notice, and they didn’t.” - Kristien Kramer, Manager of Network Services, Northeast Georgia Health System

“ServiceNow was able to reduce network-related tickets by more than 90 percent by leveraging ServiceNow Event Management and Service map along with Juniper Marvis and other factors, including self-service (NowBot) capabilities and zero-trust branch office network.” - Patricia Grant, Vice President, Digital Technology Operations, ServiceNow

