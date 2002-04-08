A total of 683 adults and children, age 6 years and older, have been enrolled in the INTEGUMENT-2 trial

Topline data from both INTEGUMENT-1 and -2 trials expected by end of 2022

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( ARQT), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno- dermatology, today announced the enrollment of the last subject in its INTEGUMENT-2 pivotal Phase 3 trial of roﬂumilast cream 0.15% in adults and children with atopic dermatitis (AD). Roﬂumilast cream is a once daily topical formulation of roﬂumilast, a highly potent and selective phosphodiesterase type 4 inhibitor (PDE4). The Company completed enrollment in an identically designed pivotal Phase 3 trial, INTEGUMENT-1, earlier in August 2022, with topline data from both trials expected by end of 2022. If successful, the Company believes that the trials will provide a suﬃcient basis to submit a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for roﬂumilast cream 0.15% for the treatment of mild to moderate AD in individuals six years of age and older in 2023.

Atopic dermatitis is the most common type of eczema, aﬀecting approximately 9.6 million children and 16.5 million adults in the United States. Topical therapies are an important treatment option for the majority of individuals who use prescription medications to treat their disease.

“We are excited to have completed enrollment in the second of two phase 3 pivotal trials with roflumilast cream 0.15% in individuals with atopic dermatitis age six years and older, just weeks after closing enrollment for INTEGUMENT-1. We are grateful to the principal investigators and the patients who have participated in these studies,” said Patrick Burnett , MD, PhD, FAAD, Chief Medical Oﬃcer at Arcutis. “We believe there is a large unmet need for a once-daily non-steroidal therapy for atopic dermatitis that is effective and well-tolerated, and investigational roflumilast cream has the potential to fill this need.”

After completing INTEGUMENT-1 and INTEGUMENT-2, individuals may be eligible to enroll in an open label extension study (INTEGUMENT-OLE) evaluating treatment with once daily roﬂumilast cream 0.15% for up to 12 months.

About INTEGUMENT-2

The “ IN terventional T rial Evaluatin G roﬂ UM ilast cream for the treatm EN t of a T opic dermatitis” 2 (INTEGUMENT-2) is a Phase 3, parallel group, double blind, vehicle-controlled trial in which roﬂumilast cream 0.15% or vehicle is applied once daily for four weeks to individuals six years of age and older with mild to moderate AD involving ≥3% body surface area. A total of 683 individuals have been enrolled in the study. The primary endpoint is Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) Success, deﬁned as a Validated Investigator Global Assessment – Atopic Dermatitis (vIGA- AD) score of ‘clear’ or ‘almost clear’ plus a 2-grade improvement from baseline at Week 4. Multiple secondary endpoints will also be evaluated, including itch as measured by the Worst Itch-Numerical Rating Scale (WI-NRS) as well as the proportion of subjects who attain at least a 75% reduction in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI-75) at Week 4.

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is the most common type of eczema, aﬀecting approximately 9.6 million children and 16.5 million adults in the United States. AD is characterized by a defect in the skin barrier, which allows allergens and other irritants to enter the skin, leading to an immune reaction and inﬂammation. This reaction produces a red, itchy rash, most frequently occurring on the face, arms, and legs. The rash can cover signiﬁcant areas of the body, in some cases half of the body or more. AD typically begins in early childhood and is chronic. It persists into adolescence and even adulthood in some individuals. The rash causes signiﬁcant pruritus (itching), which can lead to skin damage caused by scratching or rubbing. Since a large percentage of atopic dermatitis patients are young children, safety is a particularly important consideration in treatment selection.

About Roﬂumilast Cream

Roﬂumilast cream is a next generation topical PDE4 inhibitor. PDE4 – an established target in dermatology – is an intracellular enzyme that increases the production of pro-inﬂammatory mediators and decreases production of anti-inﬂammatory mediators and has been implicated in a wide range of inﬂammatory diseases including psoriasis, eczema, and COPD. Roﬂumilast cream 0.3% (ZORYVE™) is approved by the FDA for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in patients 12 years of age and older. For atopic dermatitis, roﬂumilast cream is being evaluated at lower doses: 0.15% for adults and children six years of age and older and 0.05% for children two to ﬁve years.

About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( ARQT) is a medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis harnesses our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build diﬀerentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inﬂammatory dermatological conditions including plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and seborrheic dermatitis. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including, among others, statements regarding the potential for roﬂumilast to be approved for the treatment of adults and children with atopic dermatitis, the potential to use roﬂumilast cream over a long period of time, or chronically, the potential to use roﬂumilast cream anywhere on the body, including the face and sensitive areas, timing for anticipated data, the potential sNDA ﬁling and the potential for roﬂumilast to advance the standard of care in atopic dermatitis and other inﬂammatory dermatological conditions. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially diﬀerent from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to diﬀer include risks inherent in the clinical development process and regulatory approval process, the timing of regulatory ﬁlings, and our ability to defend our intellectual property. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties applicable to our business, see the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K ﬁled with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 22, 2022, as amended on March 3, 2022, as well as any subsequent ﬁlings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reﬂect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

