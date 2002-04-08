EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation power semiconductors, has announced participation in Jefferies’ Semiconductors, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit, being held in Chicago, from August 30th-31st, 2022.



“Legacy silicon is giving way to next-gen gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder. “From our IPO through to the successful GeneSiC and VDD Tech acquisitions, the Jefferies team has been instrumental in guiding our success, and introducing long-term investment partners. Navitas is the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company – which means we’re 100% focused on the future, not slowed by legacy silicon commitments.”

“The Jefferies ‘Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit’ offers investors the opportunity to meet with the leadership of innovative companies at the forefront of each of these key sectors,” said Mark Lipacis, Managing Director at Jefferies. “We’re excited to return to an in-person format this year.”

The summit is being held at the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, 20 E. Chestnut, Chicago, IL 60611. Navitas will meet with investors on August 30th. To participate, and to arrange 1-on-1 meetings, please contact Isabel Zakoscielny, at [email protected]

About Jefferies

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing. Jefferies Group LLC, our wholly owned subsidiary, is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies, and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research, and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral® -certified.

