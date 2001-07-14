Clearfield%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the leader in community broadband fiber connectivity, today announced its CraftSmart® FiberFirst Pedestal, the industry’s first pedestal designed to support fiber-only deployments. Deployable in any outdoor environment, and ideal for operators looking to deploy broadband in rural markets, the pedestal delivers the most cost-effective, non-metallic enclosure in the industry, delivering a solution that exceeds industry standards for strength, reliability, and environmental concerns.

“Delivering products such as the FiberFirst Pedestal is part of our ongoing strategy to own and control our manufacturing and supply chain so we can ensure our customers have the products they need, when they need them, to take fiber further,” said Johnny Hill, Chief Operating Officer of Clearfield. “Having craft-friendly, universally deployable fiber management solutions for any environment, is a necessity given the increasing importance placed on faster, more streamlined installation required by federal and state funding programs. The FiberFirst Pedestal is designed with this in mind—to save time and money while speeding time-to-revenue.”

“Our pedestal solution has been designed to optimize the deployment of Clearfield fiber management solutions,” said Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Office at Clearfield. “Customers will continue to require domed pedestal solutions for the extra protection provided for applications such as the co-location of services and we look forward to providing those solutions from our supplier partners long into the future.”

The CraftSmart+FiberFirst+Pedestal is part of the Clearfield Labor Lite technologies. The product is a free-breathing, twelve-inch modular design with a waffle backplane to support a variety of mounting options within the enclosure while providing UV, chemical, and impact resistance. Its high-strength, rigid construction ensures long-term reliability in the harshest environments. The FiberFirst Pedestal is purpose-build to be leveraged in support of a wide variety of service networks, eliminating the need for multiple, specialty pedestals, reducing inventory management challenges, and ensuring that operators always have the right product on hand as they plan, build, and manage fiber broadband networks.

The pedestal is in production now and Clearfield is accepting orders. More information on Clearfield’s CraftSmart FiberFirst Pedestal is available on the data+sheet and at www.SeeClearfield.com.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visitwww.SeeClearfield.com.

