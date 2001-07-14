Today, Lunchables unveils a first-of-its-kind Order This Build functionality allowing families to easily order the packs needed to create different “Lunchabuilds,” creations. With more than 25 different Lunchabuilds including a bear, dinosaur, helicopter and drum set, fans can find the products they need and download the building blueprint directly from Lunchables.com. The new Lunchables.com Order This Build functionality is an extension of the brand’s latest campaign, Lunchabuild This, designed to empower families to build their own Lunchables creations using the world around them as inspiration.

NEW Lunchables.com allows fans to order exact packs to create more than 25 different "Lunchabuilds,” including bears, dinosaurs, helicopters and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

In celebration of the new Order This Build functionality, Lunchables, a Kraft Heinz Company brand, is helping fans bring their dreams to life when they post their own Lunchabuild creation on Instagram. Now through September 4, a Kabobble helicopter could send fans soaring in a private tour over the Grand Canyon, or a Cracker Stacker baseball cap could land them front row behind home plate. Up to 25 lucky winners will win $2,000 to make their experience-of-a-lifetime a reality.

To enter the sweepstakes, fans can post their own Lunchabuild creation on Instagram sharing what inspired the build and how they would spend the $2,000 toward an experience of a lifetime. Qualifying participants must follow %40Lunchables on Instagram and tag #LunchabuildThis and #Sweepstakes. See+here for official rules and more information.

“Lunchables is committed to fueling kids’ creativity and inspiring them to explore the limits of their imaginations,” said Samantha Mills, Associate Director of Brand Communications. “Through the new Lunchables.com Order This Build eCommerce experience and the Lunchabuild This sweepstakes, we aim to jumpstart imaginations, discover inspiration at lunchtime and help turn dreams into reality for our fans.”

Additionally, the Lunchabuild This campaign is brought to life in the real world with out-of-home advertising featuring the Lunchabuilds directly next to the real thing – from bike racks to bus shelters and much more, inspiring kids to build what they see. Larger-than-life Lunchables builds will also be featured in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Minneapolis/St. Paul. Whether an out-of-home advertisement or a larger than life build, there is always a QR code nearby to make it easy for fans to Lunchabuild This.

To learn more about “Order This Build” and see dozens of Lunchabuilds blueprints, visit Lunchables.com.

