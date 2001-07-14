Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced the launch of Alight+Payment+Services, a new solution offering global companies a simplified, end-to-end payroll and payments process.

Alight Payment Services, powered by Ebury, is a new offering available to organizations looking to streamline their payroll processes, control costs and reduce the administrative burden of global bank transaction management.

“Knowing the hurdles global companies face when it comes to payroll and payments, we’re thrilled to offer a technology platform that alleviates that burden and simplifies procedures for them,” said Cesar Jelvez, chief professional services and global payroll officer at Alight. “Alight Payment Services adds to our already-strong global payroll capabilities and allows us to continue to help organizations streamline their payment processes in a seamless way to increase efficiency.”

“We are delighted to be powering Alight’s new Payment Services solution. Our market-leading platform will support Alight in providing their international client-base with reliable, fast payments across multiple currencies,” said Owain Walters, global head of mass payments at Ebury. “Alight & Ebury’s strategic ambitions are well-aligned as we both continue to expand our services globally to simplify the international payroll payment process for businesses across the world.”

Key features of Alight Payment Services:

Simplified global payment processing: The solution is available in more than 140 currencies and can be managed without having to maintain in-country bank accounts.

The solution is available in more than 140 currencies and can be managed without having to maintain in-country bank accounts. Single currency settlement: Works for multi-country employee deposits and third-party payments such as those made by tax and regulatory agencies and employee benefit providers.

Works for multi-country employee deposits and third-party payments such as those made by tax and regulatory agencies and employee benefit providers. Global payroll enhancements: Payment Services provides full track-and-trace capabilities for status reporting on global payments and transactions while maintaining accuracy, compliance and secure payment delivery.

Payment Services provides full track-and-trace capabilities for status reporting on global payments and transactions while maintaining accuracy, compliance and secure payment delivery. Streamlined reporting: Complete bank reconciliations that save time on payroll administration and integrate with payroll and ERP systems.

To learn more, please visit alight.com.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005155/en/