Cirium, the aviation analytics firm, has announced that former Spirit Airlines CEO, Ben Baldanza and former Indigo CCO, Willy Boulter have joined the Cirium On-Time Performance (OTP) Advisory Board.

Cirium is the first and only company that has an OTP Advisory Board in the aviation industry. The Board comprises a collaborative team of external advisors who support Cirium’s OTP Program and reports global Annual and Monthly airline and airport on-time analyses.

“We are delighted to welcome Ben and Willy to the Cirium OTP Advisory Board. Together they bring nearly 80 years of aviation experience to the Board, which will be invaluable for Cirium’s airline and airport OTP Program. They will provide key focus and direction on the big-picture initiatives,” said Jeremy Bowen, CEO at Cirium.

Ben Baldanza is a transformational leader in the US airline industry. He was president and CEO for Spirit Airlines and changed that airline into an ultra-low-cost-airline carrier. Prior to Spirit he held executive roles with US Airways, Continental Airlines and TACA Airlines.

In addition to the Cirium OTP Board, Baldanza currently serves on the Board of Directors for JetBlue Airways, Six Flags Entertainment and several private companies. He also co-hosts a weekly podcast that is now in the top 1% of all podcasts by weekly listeners. Baldanza has also been twice named as one of the industry’s 25 Most Influential Leaders.

Baldanza said: “Airline and airport operational performance is increasingly important as the industry recovers from the pandemic and contends with rising challenges such as forecasting travel demand. Cirium’s OTP Program measures the carriers’ and airports’ operational efficiencies and is the standard for on-time arrival and departure benchmarking.”

Willy Boulter has 40 years’ experience in the airline industry, most recently as CCO at India’s largest airline IndiGo. Prior to IndiGo, Boulter was CCO in the Emirates-sponsored team that turned around TAAG Angola Airlines. He held executive roles at Gulf Air, Etihad Airways, low-cost carrier Sky Express, Virgin Atlantic and Cathay Pacific. Boulter also served in the British Army in the UK, Canada and Hong Kong and is a fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society.

Boulter said: “It’s a privilege to join the Cirium OTP Advisory Board to help steer an accurate analysis of airline and airport operations. The program has multiple benefits for the industry, not least enabling improved operational performance and tracking aircraft utilization aligned to sustainability targets.”

Baldanza and Boulter join Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General at ACI World and Henry H. Harteveldt, President – Travel Industry Analyst at Atmosphere Research Group on the Board.

Click+here to download the latest Cirium On-Time Performance Monthly Report.

