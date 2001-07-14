PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it will invest $11 million to double the production capacity of its powder coatings plant in San Juan del Rio, Mexico. The expansion project is expected to be completed by mid-2023 and will allow the plant to meet the expected future demand for powder coatings in Mexico.

“With this investment, the plant will have new, state-of-the-art manufacturing technology, enhancing production practices and process flow,” said Guillermo Peña, PPG director, Industrial Coatings, Mexico. “It will further improve the plant's productivity and benefit our customers with improved service levels and faster response.”

The project will involve the installation of new production lines, upgrades to existing equipment and increased application capabilities. The increase in production will also allow PPG to locally manufacture new, innovative powder coatings products that are currently supplied from the U.S., including the following:

ENVIROCRON%26reg%3B+High+Transfer+Efficiency (HTE) powder coatings for complex, difficult-to-coat surfaces

%3Ci%3EEnvirocron%3C%2Fi%3E+Extreme+Protection+Edge powder coatings for improved edge corrosion performance in one coat

%3Ci%3EEnvirocron%3C%2Fi%3E+HeatSense low-temperature-cure powder coatings for wood-based substrates and metals

CORAFLON%26reg%3B+Platinum powder coating for architectural aluminum extrusions

“This expansion reaffirms PPG's confidence in Mexico and the strategic role of the San Juan del Rio site for the powder coatings business,” said Kevin Braun, PPG vice president, global Industrial Coatings. “Powder coating technology is becoming a more functional and profitable option for many customers due to its superior protection, sustainable qualities, and higher transfer efficiency compared to liquid coating technology.”

Powder+coatings are a sustainable product offering with low VOC emissions, enhanced durability, high transfer efficiency and the ability to be reclaimed or reused during application. They are an important part of the company’s commitment to achieve 40% of sales from products and processes that have improved sustainability by 2025.

The expansion plan for PPG’s San Juan del Rio powder plant, which meets the key IATF-16949 quality certification, is the latest in a series of actions that underline PPG’s commitment to investing in further growth for powder coatings. Earlier in 2022, PPG+acquired+Arsonsisi%26rsquo%3Bs+powder+coatings+manufacturing+business, and in 2020, PPG+purchased+Alpha+Coating+Technologies, a manufacturer of powder coatings for light industrial applications and heat-sensitive substrates.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

Coraflon, Envirocron, the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005208/en/